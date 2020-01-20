Coco Gauff Makes It 2-0 Vs Venus Williams In Grand Slams After Australian Open 2020 Win

Fifteen-year-old Coco Gauff continued her Grand Slam domination over veteran Venus Williams after she knocked out the unseeded American in the first round of the Australian Open 2020 on Monday. Gauff showed the world that her victory in Wimbledon 2019 over Williams was no fluke when she beat the seven-time Grand Slam champion. Gauff will play Romanian World No.74 Sorana Cirstea next.

Also Read: Coco Gauff Asks Her Father To Cool Down After Cursing On Live Television; Watch Clip

Australian Open 2020: Coco Gauff beats Venus Williams

The match, which can be termed as the 'youngest vs oldest' battle, saw Gauff taking control of the first set and establishing three set points at 5-3 and 5-4 before being forced into a tie-break. She won the tie-breaker after Williams hit an overhead shot into the net. In the second set, Gauff raced to a 3-0 lead and went on to serve out the match after Williams rushed to retrieve a shot at the net but could only get to it with a double bounce. She won the match 7-6 (7-5), 6-3. Speaking about her win, Gauff said that Venus Williams played really well and she was nervous ahead of Monday's match. She further added that she was a bit shocked when she saw the draw but was glad to get through it.

Also Read: Coco Gauff: Steffi Graf Shares Her Thoughts On 15-year-old Tennis Star

Coco Gauff: Her performance at Grand Slams

Gauff announced her arrival in July 2019 when she stunned Venus Williams in the first round of Wimbledon. Gauf had beaten Williams in straight sets, 6-4 6-4. Eventual champion Simona Halep, however, ended Gauff’s dream run in the 4th round. Based on that performance, Gauff received a wildcard into the U.S.Open, where she advanced to the third round and then won her first WTA Tour title in Austria, beating 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the final. The American is the youngest player with direct entry into the main draw at Melbourne Park.

Also Read: Coco Gauff, 15, Becomes Youngest Tennis Titlist Since Nicole Vaidisova

Australian Open 2020: Serena Williams makes winning start

Serena Williams began her quest for the 24th Grand Slam singles title with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Russian teenager Anastasia Potapova in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday. Williams, who has already lifted the singles trophy at the Australian Open seven times, needed just 58 minutes to defeat the former junior Wimbledon champion. Williams blasted 24 winners, including 9 aces.

Also Read: AUS Open '20: Venus Williams Vs. Coco Gauff Highlights Day 1