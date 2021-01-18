Australian Open 2021: Novak Djokovic Slammed For Seeking VIP Treatment For Players

Men's World No.1 Novak Djokovic seems to have a penchant for drama, once again finding himself at the centre of a brewing controversy. In a year that saw him host the ill-fated Aria tour that gave birth to its own COVID cluster, it would make sense that Djokovic did, at least, not talk about the virus. However, the Serbian star seems unable to stay out of the news, now calling on Tennis Australia and the state of Victoria to provide better living facilities to players who have been forced to undergo a "hard quarantine" in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open 2021.

Also Read | Australian Open: Qantas CEO Slams Victoria Premier For Allowing Players To Enter Melbourne

Australian Open 2021: Djokovic's lengthy quarantine demands for players

The Australian Open 2021 has run into some serious trouble after 5 people returned positive tests for COVID-19 across three charter flights into the tournament. This has led to at least 72 players having to undergo a 'hard quarantine' in Melbourne, meaning that they will be forbidden from getting out of their rooms under any circumstances. This means that they will miss out on the 5-hour long practice trips that all other players will be allowed to avail of - putting them at a major disadvantage.

Djokovic himself, along with other top 10 players like Rafa, Serena Williams, Thiem, Medvedev, Naomi Osaka and others, is under quarantine in much more liberal conditions in Adelaide. Hence, his demands are not so much for his own benefit, than for the benefit of the other lower-ranked players, many of who have publicly complained about the quality of food and lack of training equipment available in their rooms. However, at a time when millions have died and untold numbers of people have suffered economically, Djokovic's demands come off as incredibly tone-deaf and privileged and have caused a furore on social media.

Also Read | Australian Open schedule and Where To Watch Australian Open 2021 Around The World

Having Novak Djokovic give advice on Cornoavirus is like Bernard Tomic giving advice on perseverance. — Titus O'Reily (@TitusOReily) January 18, 2021

To be fair, Djokovic does have considerable experience in organising tennis tournaments during COVID ... oh wait https://t.co/yIJ3ZsBHGJ — Ben Eltham (@beneltham) January 18, 2021

Live look at Tennis Australia and the Australian government trying to deal with Novak Djokovic #AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/T2amixtZuA — Tess Fabeck ✌🏻 (@tkfabeck) January 18, 2021

Some have written in favour of Djokovic and despite Victoria Premier Dan Andrews' curt dismissal of the suggestions, organisation staff have been seen arranging training equipment for players' rooms in Melbourne, meaning that Djokovic's 'demands' may, at least in part, be met.

If he's head of his own tennis players association, Novak Djokovic, as a ''union'' rep is perfectly entitled to make a list of demands as an ambit claim. We of course are perfectly entitled to laugh at him and anyone who backs his requests... — Michael Lynch (@MickLynch_Age) January 18, 2021

They're not demands if there's no 'or else' attached. They're requests, on behalf of others not himself as he's not one of the 72. Good on him for trying to help them. The NIMBYism of Victorians is off the charts — ᴄʜʀɪs ʟɪɴᴇs (@ChrisLines01) January 18, 2021

Also Read | Novak Djokovic's Remarkable List Of Demands REJECTED By Victorian Premier In Melbourne

Novak Djokovic net worth

As a part of the 'big-three' of tennis, and the current No.1 Men's player in the world, Novak Djokovic has an estimated net worth of over US$220 million (figures from celebritynetworth.com). Of this number, Djokovic has earned $145 million (approx) just as prize money from tournaments through his career. This is the highest prize money ever won by a tennis player, surpassing even Federer and Nadal who have been around much longer than Djokovic. With a slew of lucrative endorsements (including a rumoured 8-figure deal with Lacoste), it is no surprise that Djokovic was named the 23rd highest-paid athlete in the world by Forbes in 2020.

Disclaimer: The above Novak Djokovic net worth figures are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Novak Djokovic net worth, Novak Djokovic and Novak Djokovic career earnings figures.

Also Read | Australian Open Arrivals Affected By 3 Positive Tests, 47 Players Forced To Quarantine

Image Credits: AP