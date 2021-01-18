Novak Djokovic's Remarkable List Of Demands REJECTED By Victorian Premier In Melbourne

Despite Tennis Australia's best efforts, it seems that the Australian Open 2021 has started a dramatic descent into chaos. A full three weeks before it is set to begin, the already troubled Australian Open is facing some serious threats, both from players and people within the country who believe it was irresponsible to host such a massive event in the midst of a pandemic. TA's best-laid plans seem to be falling apart, with at least 5 people across three charter flights from Doha and Abu Dhabi already testing positive for the virus and forcing at least 72 players into "hard quarantine".

Also Read | Australian Open: Qantas CEO Slams Victoria Premier For Allowing Players To Enter Melbourne

Novak Djokovic criticised for excessive demands ahead of Australian Open 2021

As always, the one person who has become the centre of the conversation around the quarantine problems at the Australian Open is World No.1, Novak Djokovic. The defending Men's singles champion - who, as a part of a deal with some higher level players, is quarantining in much easier conditions in Adelaide - has apparently written a letter to Tennis Australia demanding better living conditions for the 72 players stuck in hard-quarantine in Melbourne. The list of demands (mentioned above) is drawing harsh criticism from locals but may find support with the players who will now be at a disadvantage going into the tournament as others continue to practice.

When asked about the demands, Victorian Premier Dan Andrews gave a curt reply by saying, "People are free to provide lists of demands, but the answer is no. I know that there's been a bit of chatter from a number of players about the rules. Well, the rules apply to them as they apply to everybody else, and they were all briefed on that before they came, and that was the condition on which they came."

Also Read | 72 Players Quarantine Ahead Of Australian Open

According to the Daily Mail, French players Alize Cornet and Russian No.28 Yulia Putintseva have said that they were not told that hard quarantine was a possibility if a single person from a flight tested positive. The players flying in did so on the promise that they would be able to undergo supervised practice for at least 5 hours each day after their arrival. However, Kiwi doubles player Artem Sitak has said that there was a video call with TA where players were warned that they may have to be in these circumstances, adding that most players chose not to be present during the call.

Cornet has since apologized for her outburst after being asked, along with multiple other cribbing players, to "check her privilege".

Also Read | Francesca Jones Inspires Fans, Qualifies For Australian Open Despite THIS Rare Condition

Australian Open Schedule and ATP Cup 2021

The ATP Cup 2021 will be held from February 1-5. The first round of the Australian Open will begin on February 8, with the Women's singles final slotted for February 20 and Men's for February 21. Here is the full Australian Open schedule and live stream details.

Also Read | Australian Open 2021 Live Stream: Where To Watch Around The World And Full Schedule

Image Credits: AP & Novak Djokovic Twitter