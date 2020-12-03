Australian Open 2021 Organisers To Spend Whopping $30 Million For Players' Quarantine?

The air of uncertainty surrounding the delay in the start of Australian Open 2021 has been cleared by the Australian media recently. The new Australian Open dates were recently revealed by Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley and according to media reports, he claims that the tournament will start on February 8, 2021. While the commencement date has been delayed, hosting the Australian Open 2021 amidst the COVID-19 crisis will prove costly for Tennis Australia.

Australian Open 2021: Organisers to spend huge money for players quarantine

According to a report published by Wide World of Sports, Tennis Australia is set to spend around $40 million AUD ($30 million USD approximately) to ensure that the Australian Open 2021 goes ahead without much trouble. Players who will be competing in the Australian Open 2021 will have to enter a bio-bubble of sorts for 14 days.

The report further states that it is likely that players will arrive in Melbourne on chartered flights between January 15 and 17 and will be put directly into quarantine. Players will be allowed to leave their hotel room for five hours a day for training, treatment and the gym. But at all other times, they will be forced to stay in their rooms.

All competitors will also have to undergo five COVID tests while in quarantine and will be required to clear the first one before they're allowed out to train. Testing will occur on Days 1, 3, 7, 10 and 14 of the quarantine period. The report further stated that Tennis Australia has ensured it will still hand out the full $71 million worth of prize money despite carrying such a big cost. World No.2 Rafael Nadal has also stated that players need to be flexible to understand the situation and to find a way to play as many tournaments as possible next year.

Why was the Australian Open delayed?

According to a report by the Associated Press, Victoria was hard-hit by a second wave of COVID-19, forcing the city of Melbourne into a lengthy lockdown, a night curfew and travel and other restrictions in the state. But despite more than 800 deaths during that time, the state has had no new infections for 34 consecutive days. The delay and quarantine period would place into doubt many of the warmup tournaments ahead of the Australian Open.

How will Australian Open delay affect 2021 tennis schedule?

With Australian Open scheduled for a February 8 start, some important tournaments are likely to be affected. Referring to the 2020 calendar, there are 12 tournaments in February that are played every year but those are likely to get rescheduled. The ATP 500 tournaments in Rotterdam and Dubai will also be affected as many top-ranked players play in those tournaments.

Image Source: Australian Open / Twitter