Novak Djokovic Net Worth: How Much Did The World No.1 Earn From Tennis In 2020?

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic began his 2020 season on an emphatic note, winning the Australian Open 2020 to claim his 17th Grand Slam title. His Grand Slam tally makes him the third most successful player in men’s singles history, behind Roger Federer’s and Rafael Nadal’s 20 wins each. The World No.1 ranked player was also named as 23rd highest-paid athlete in the world by Forbes for the year 2020.

The 33-year-old recently participated in ATP Finals 2020 event. After his semi-final exit, here is a look at the overall earnings of the tennis legend from the sport in the year 2020.

Novak Djokovic in action in November’s ATP Finals 2020

Novak Djokovic net worth: His earnings from 2020 tennis season

Novak Djokovic began his 2020 season by claiming the ATP Cup as well as the Australian Open, both in Australia, between January and February earlier this year. He also won the Dubai Open, Italian Open and the Cincinnati Masters in the subsequent months to extend his dominant run in men’s singles. Djokovic then lost to Rafael Nadal in the final of the French Open 2020 and suffered another defeat in the quarterfinal of Vienna Open in November.

The World No. 1 ranked player recently participated in the ATP Finals 2020 event in London. His mixed campaign ended with a defeat (his second of the tournament) to Dominic Thiem in the semifinal. Earlier in September, the Grand Slam legend was disqualified from US Open 2020. The Novak Djokovic US Open disqualified announcement was made after he unintentionally struck a linesperson with a ball during his round of 16 match against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta.

Considering his performance throughout the year, the Novak Djokovic earnings from the 2020 singles season is estimated at $6,435,158, according to ATP Tour. He also made an additional $76,075 in prize money from his participation in doubles matches this year. Out of his overall 2020 earnings, the Novak Djokovic Australian Open prize money alone amounts to AU$4,120,000, i.e. close to $3 million.

How much is Novak Djokovic career earnings from tennis?

With his earnings from the ongoing year, Novak Djokovic’s overall salary from the sport also received a massive boost. According to atptour.com, the Djokovic career earnings section clocks in at an estimated $145,656,177.

How much is Novak Djokovic net worth?

According to celebritynetworth.com, the Novak Djokovic net worth is estimated to be around US$220 million. The Novak Djokovic net worth includes sponsorship and endorsement deals from various brands like ASICS Shoes, Uniqlo, FitLine etc. He is also an ambassador for an American-based technology company, i.e. Ultimate Software Group. According to essentiallysports.com, Djokovic receives around US$20.6 million per year through sponsorship from Lacoste and through several other endorsement deals.

The Novak Djokovic house is located in top cities such as Monte Carlo, Belgrade, New York City, Miami, Marbella in Spain and Dubai, which is said to be worth $37.6 million on aggregate according to a YouTube video on ScoopHawk TV.

