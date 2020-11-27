Australian Open 2021 Begins Promotions With Top 5 Incredible Rafael Nadal Shots: Watch

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the first Grand Slam of the year, the promotions for Australian Open 2021 are underway. Among the first players to be honoured by the AO social media pages is 2020's record maker - Rafael Nadal. After equalling Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam titles, the 34-year-old will be on the hunt to be crowned the unchallenged GOAT of tennis in 2021 - and the first chance at this will come early on at Australian Open 2021.

Australian Open buzz begins with "PhenomeNadal" clip

Although there is still some back and forth happening between Tennis Australia and Melbourne's government regarding the dates and the rules for quarantine at the Australian Open, the buzz for the Grand Slam has begun. The Australian Open's social media pages shared a compilation of 5 of Rafael Nadal's best shots at the tournament, captioning the video with a witty take on the World No. 2 - "Phenomenadal". Going into AO 2021, Nadal will hope to close the points gap between himself and No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

However, this may be easier said than done for the 'King of Clay', who will clash with the 'King of the Australian Open' - Novak Djokovic. Djokovic, who suffered a crushing straight-set loss to Nadal at the French Open finals, will be looking for revenge in Melbourne Park next year. With a record eight titles, the World No. 1 has dominated the Australian Open at almost a similar level to Nadal's domination at Roland Garros.

Both men have only won one title each at the respective tournaments as well, with Nadal winning his only Australian Open title in 2009 against Roger Federer.

Nadal ATP ranking

Rafael Nadal will go into the 2021 season as the World No. 2. With 9,850 points, the Spaniard is just 2,180 points behind the World No.1 Novak Djokovic, and a few more wins in the year would have given Nadal a fighting chance at a year-end No.1 ranking. However, for now, he will have to do with second place and try to get back on top with some quick wins early next year.

Since entering the No. 2 spot on June 12, 2017, Rafa has maintained his place in the top 2, switching between No. 1 and 2 for the last three years. Rafa's last week outside the Top 10 was all the way back in April 2005 when he was ranked 11th by the ATP. With his 790th consecutive week in the Top 20 coming on November 9, Rafa broke Jimmy Connors' 789-week record to put another against his name.

