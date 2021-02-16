Australian Open 2021 Quarter-final Djokovic Vs Zverev Live Stream In India, H2H, Preview

Top seed Novak Djokovic will go up against No.6 seed Alexander Zverev in the second Men's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:45 pm IST (8:15 pm local time) from the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne. Here are the Novak Djokovic vs Zverev live streaming details, how to watch the Australian Open live in India and our match preview.

Meet Norman and Daphne 🏆🏆



Who are your picks to lift them this weekend?#AusOpen | #AO2021 pic.twitter.com/y0kiLbeg6I — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 16, 2021

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Injury Update: World No. 1 Under Pressure Ahead Of Crunch Quarter-final

Australian Open quarter-finals: Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev match preview

A behemoth of a match awaits fans as the highest-ranked quarter-final of the Australian Open 2021 is set to take place on Tuesday, February 16. Eight-time Australian Open champion and hardcourt king Novak Djokovic will be looking for glory at an unprecedented level as he looks to further his own record of most Australian Open Men's titles to a whopping 9 titles. After winning both this ATP Cup singles games, Djokovic has not been his usual dominant self at Melbourne Park. The Serb won his Round 1 match against Jeremy Chardy in straight sets but has been unable to repeat that margin of victory since.

Granted that his matchups have been among the toughest in the draw this year, Djokovic's four-setters against Frances Tiafoe and Milos Raonic and his injury-hit five-setter against Taylor Fritz do not paint a great picture for him. This, in comparison to Zverev's dominant form against his opponents, might be of some consequence in this match if fitness and stamina come into play. Since dropping the first set in his Round 1 game against Marcos Giron, Zverev has defeated Maxime Cressy, Adrian Mannarino and Dusan Lajović in straight sets.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Creates Another Controversy Involving Photographers At Australian Open 2021

Novak Djokovic vs Zverev live streaming

All the Australian Open 2021 matches will be telecast live in India on the Sony Six SD and HD channels. Sony will also be offering Australian Open live streams, meaning that fans can watch the Djokovic vs Zverev live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. The live scores of the games can be followed on the Australian Open website and Twitter page.

Power and accuracy 💪🎯



Amongst the remaining players in the men's draw, @DjokerNole has been crushing it past his opponent the most 🎾@infosys | #AusOpenwithInfosys | #NextNeverStops pic.twitter.com/rSYv5AQUoG — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 14, 2021

Novak Djokovic vs Zverev head to head

This will be the 8th meeting between Djokovic and Zverev. Djokovic currently leads the H2H 5-2, having won all but one of the pair's meetings on hardcourts. Zverev's last win against Djokovic was at the Nitto ATP Finals in 2018 where he won in straight sets. Meanwhile, Djokovic defeated Zverev at the ATP Cup this month.

Also Read | The Latest: Osaka Advances To Australian Open Semifinals

Novak Djokovic vs Zverev prediction

Going by the numbers, Djokovic and Zverev are extremely well matched. Zverev's colossal serve is well neutralized by Djokovic's superb return game and both men are leading the tournament's 'winners' count. The only evident difference between the two players will be Djokovic's ability to take the game long and win while Zverev is known to drop matches even from winning positions. We predict a victory for Djokovic in 4 sets.

Also Read | Who Is Jessica Pegula? Bills Owners' Daughter Sets Court Alight At Australian Open 2021

Image Credits: Australian Open Twitter