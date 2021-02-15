Who Is Jessica Pegula? Bills Owners' Daughter Sets Court Alight At Australian Open 2021

Jessica Pegula is continuing her dream run at the Australian Open 2021 and has booked her place in the quarterfinals in Melbourne on Monday. The 26-year-old defeated Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena to make it to her first-ever quarterfinals of a Grand Slam. Here's a look at who is Jessica Pegula, how is she related to the Buffalo Bills owners, and her net worth.

Also Read: Australian Open 2021: Jessica Pegula Slams ESPN's Adam Schefter Over Buffalo Bills Tweet

Who is Jessica Pegula? Daughter of Buffalo Bills owners makes to Australian Open quarters

Jessica Pegula has been in fine form in the Australian Open and bagged her first win over a top-10 opponent, defeating Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 on Monday. While she excels on the court, Pegula is part of one of America’s richest families. The 26-year-old's father, Terry, is a billionaire businessman who made his money in the fracking business before selling the bulk of his oil and gas company East Resources for more than $3.88 billion according to Fox Sports. Terry Pegula in 2014 outbid rival suitors Donald Trump and Bon Jovi to purchase NFL franchise the Buffalo Bills for $1.4 billion — three years after he secured the NHL franchise Buffalo Sabres for $189 million.

Also Read: Who Is Jessica Pegula's Boyfriend? Is NFL Mogul Terry Pegula's Daughter Engaged?

2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣: R1

2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣: QF



How things can change in a year! @JLPegula is off to the QF, her best ever performance in a Grand Slam 👏#AusOpen | #AO2021 pic.twitter.com/RFOEX5L7Pv — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 15, 2021

The Bills also expressed their support for Jessica, retweeting her plays during the game. Jessica Pegula had previously explained she understands why people first mention her family connection, given her lack of track record in tennis. The 26-year-old revealed last week that earlier in her career, she wanted to make a name for herself, but later realised to embrace the whole family aspect as she got older. And while Pegula likes to embrace the family side of things, she still likes to keep things separate at times. Pegula has won four matches at Melbourne Park over the past week, including wins against two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka and 2011 US Open champion Samantha Stosur. She previously had a total of just three wins at majors in her career.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic Creates Another Controversy Involving Photographers At Australian Open 2021

Jessica Pegula net worth

According to reports from Forbes, Jessica Pegula's net worth is a reported $3 million. The 26-year-old earned a reported $1,364,219 through her career as a tennis player. However, Jessica's parents have a net worth reported to be around $5 billion. The 26-year-old has been guaranteed a $525,000 payday of her own and a shot at glory following her win on Monday, with a clash against Jennifer Brady looming in the Australian Open 2021 quarters. According to the Daily Telegraph, Jessica's fortune dwarfs the net worth of tennis superstars Roger Federer ($450 million), Serena Williams ($300m) and Maria Sharapova ($195m).

Also Read: "I Am Not Looking Forward To It" - Osaka On Meeting Hsieh In The Quarter-finals

(Image Courtesy: Jessica Pegula Instagram)