Australian Open 2021 Semi-final Muchova Vs Brady Live Stream In India, H2H And Preview

American up and comer Jennifer Brady will go up against Czechoslovakia's Karolina Muchova in the second Women's semi-final match at the Australian Open 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:45 PM IST (7:15 PM local time) from the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne. Here are the Muchova vs Brady live streaming details, how to watch the Australian Open live in India and our match preview.

Australian Open semi-finals 2021: Karolina Muchova vs Jennifer Brady match preview

A counterpoint to the star-studded Serena Williams vs Naomi Osaka semi-final on Thursday will be the Karolina Muchova vs Jennifer Brady semi-final taking place later that day. Brady will come into this match having defeated compatriot Jessica Pegula in the quarter-finals. Brady seemed out of sorts as Pegula took the first set 6-4, but ended up posting a magnificent recovery that saw her win the match 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. Brady has only dropped this one set on her way to the semi-finals and is aiming for her first-ever Grand Slam final appearance and title. Her previous best performance at a Slam was at the US Open 2020 where she made it to the semi-finals as well.

Arguably, it will be Karolina Muchova who will come into this game having caused the biggest upset of the season so far, as she toppled top-seed Ash Barty in her quarter-final game. The 25th seed was a set and a break in the game when she took a medical timeout citing dizziness. This break in momentum was enough to swing the match in favour of Muchova who went on to take the next two sets 6-3, 6-2 for the win. This is already Muchova's best performance at a Grand Slam, overtaking her quarter-final appearance at Wimbledon in 2019.

Australian Open live: Muchova vs Brady live streaming

All the Australian Open 2021 matches will be telecast live in India on the Sony Six SD and HD channels. Sony will also be offering Australian Open live streams, meaning that fans can watch the Muchova vs Brady live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. The live scores of the games can be followed on the Australian Open website and Twitter page.

Muchova vs Brady prediction and head to head

This will be just the second career singles meeting between Karolina Muchova and Jennifer Brady. Muchova currently leads the H2H between the pair at 1-0. She defeated Brady 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(2) at a Round of 16 match at Prague in 2019 to take this lead. According to our predictions, Jennifer Brady will win this match to equalise her H2H at 1-1 and move on to the finals of the Australian Open 2012.

Image Credits: Australian Open Twitter