Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Rips Sexist And Racist Remarks, Calls Her The GOAT

While Serena Williams dazzled on the court during the Australian Open 2021, her husband Alexis Ohanian made a statement from the stands as he ripped into one of Williams' critics. Serena, now 39, is ranked 11th in the world and is still going strong, after making it to the semi-final in Melbourne by beating Simona Halep in straight sets. The win meant that Williams continues her pursuit of equalling Margaret Court's record of 24 grand slam titles, facing Naomi Osaka next up in the semi-final.

Alexis Ohanian shirt: Serena Williams husband slams haters with epic statement

Serena Williams is one of the greatest athletes of all time, but Ion Țiriac, the billionaire director of the Madrid Open, recently claimed that Williams would retire "if she had a little decency". As per Romanian publication ProSport, Tiriac had said that the 39-year-old should stop competing professionally because "at this age and the weight she is now, she does not move as easily as he did 15 years ago". Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian was having none of it and launched to her defence and rebuked the 81-year-old on Twitter, writing that it's "safe to say no one gives a damn what Ion Țiriac thinks" before mocking his lack of Grand Slam success during his playing days.

Later in the day, Reddit co-founder Ohanian promised that there would be "no holding back" on his end "when a racist/sexist clown with a platform comes for my family," an indirect but obvious dig at Țiriac. Williams' husband did not stop there, making an epic fashion statement during Williams' win over No.2 seed Simona Halep. The 37-year-old sported a t-shirt which proclaimed Serena the greatest athlete of all time, which is an obvious jibe at her haters. Following Serena's win, Ohanian took to Twitter again, writing "Good thing no one listens to that racist sexist [clown] Ion Tiriac".

Good thing no one listens to that racist sexist 🤡 Ion Țiriac https://t.co/Dz0LVephE0 — §AlexisOhanian 7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) February 16, 2021

Serena Williams eased into the Australian Open 2021 semi-finals, which is her 40th Grand Slam semi-final after beating Simona Halep 6-3 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena. The 39-year-old exacted revenge of her Wimbledon final defeat, to set up a clash with tournament favourite and 2019 champion Naomi Osaka. Williams has previously won all her eight last-four clashes at Melbourne Park. On the other hand, Osaka ended the fairytale run of Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei with a 6-2, 6-2 demolition job in the quarter-finals, for a second time at a major.

(Image Courtesy: Alex Ohanian Twitter)