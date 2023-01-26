Australian Open: Crowd Goes Insane As Tsitsipas Makes The 'Margot Robbie' Admission; WATCH

World No. 4 ranked tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Jiri Lehecka by 6-3, 7-6 (7), 6-4 in the quarterfinal of the Australian Open 2023 on Tuesday and advanced into the semifinal of the season-opening major for the fourth time in his career. He will now face Karen Kachanov in the semis. Meanwhile, a video featuring the Greek player is currently going viral on social media, where he makes an interesting admission involving Australian actress Margot Robbie.

During his post-match interview with tennis player-turned-presenter Jim Courier, Tsitsipas spoke about what he likes in Australia. “Australia is such a great country. I like a lot of Aussie things. One of my favourite actresses comes from here, Margot Robbie,” the 24-year-old told Courier. Listening to this, the presenter questioned if Tsitsipas is making an offer for her.

"What's happening? Are you making an offer? What are we seeing here?" the 52-year-old asked. "It would be nice to see her here one day," Tsitsipas replied. Here’s a look at the hilarious exchange between Tsitsipas and Courier.

'I would love one day, winning the Australian Open': Stefanos Tsitsipas

In another video shared by the Australian Open’s Twitter handle, Tsitsipas can be heard revealing his thoughts on what he would do if he wins the coveted Grand Slam event. "I would love one day, winning the Australian Open and giving away a part of the prize money to building schools in Victoria, which is the state of education. I would like to do that. I saw how difficult it is for a lot of kids around the world to go to school and get proper education, which is very important,” Tsitsipas said.

“Not all kids are privileged. I really would like to give an opportunity to kids to go to school. That's what Australia means to me,” he further added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Kachanov in Australian Open 2023 semifinal

Eyeing a place in the Australian Open 2023 final, Tsitsipas will lock horns against Kachanov at the Rod Laver Arena on Friday, January 27. On the other hand, former world no. 1 and 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will lock horns against America’s Tommy Paul in the second semi-final on the same day. The Australian Open 2023 men’s singles final is scheduled to be played on January 29.