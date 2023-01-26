Watch: Sania Mirza's Son Runs Onto The Court As She Reaches Australian Open Final

The Indian tennis mixed doubles duo of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna became one of the biggest talking points for Indian sports on Wednesday by reaching the Australian Open 2023 finals. The veteran duo picked up the 7-6 (7), 6-7 (7), 10-6 victory after a much more exciting battle against Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk at the Margaret Court Arena. The 36-year-old Mirza has already announced that the Australian Open 2023 will be the final grand slam tournament of her illustrious career.

Meanwhile, in a wholesome video currently going viral on social media, the 37-year-old can be seen celebrating her semifinal victory in Melbourne with her son Izhaan. In the video, four-year-old Izhaan runs out on the court to celebrate as Mirza picks her up in her arms and hugs her son. The Australian Open organizers shared the video on Twitter, saying, “Wholesome content alert @MirzaSania's son, Izhaan, ran out on court to celebrate her reaching the #AusOpen mixed doubles final”.

Wholesome content alert 👶@MirzaSania's son, Izhaan, ran out on court to celebrate her reaching the #AusOpen mixed doubles final 🥰#AO2023 pic.twitter.com/VLiHGSRgiN — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2023

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna play Australian Open 2023 final on January 27

Mirza and Bopanna will now face the Brazilian pair of Kuisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the summit clash of the season-opening grand slam tournament. The Australian Open 2023 mixed doubles final is scheduled to be played at the Rod Laver Arena on Saturday, January 28. Indian tennis fans are certainly on cloud nine, hoping the India veteran wins her seventh grand slam title in her last dance as a professional tennis player.

On January 13, Mirza put out a long letter announcing that the Dubai Open in February will be her last professional tennis appearance. “As I get ready to play my last Australian Open 18 years after I played my first, and then the Dubai Open in Feb, I have so many emotions flashing through me with pride and gratitude, perhaps, being the foremost. I take pride in everything I have been able to achieve over the last 20 years of my professional career and I am so grateful for the memories that I have been able to create,” Mirza wrote.