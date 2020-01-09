The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Belinda Bencic Trolls Alexander Zverev Over His Double Faults At ATP Cup

Tennis News

Belinda Bencic asked World No. 7 Alexander Zverev to join the ‘double fault’ donation campaign with her. Keep reading for more information on the same.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Belinda Bencic

Swiss international Belinda Bencic joined the list of tennis players who are raising funds for the bushfires in Australia. She posted a tweet where she mentioned that she is not good with hitting aces, but she often commits doubles faults in a match. Hence, Belinda Bencic will be donating A$200 for every double fault she hits at Australian Open 2020 as well as a tournament in Adelaide.

Also Read | Naomi Osaka Knocked Out Of US Open By 13th Seed Belinda Bencic

Also Read | Roger Federer Trolls Alexander Zverev After GQ Fashion Award Win

While confirming donation, Belinda Bencic also asked World No. 7 Alexander Zverev to join the ‘double fault’ donation campaign with her. With this tweet, she mocked Alexander Zverev as he has hit 31 double faults in the three matches he played in 2020.

Also Read | ATP Finals: Dominic Thiem Vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming, Schedule And Other Details

 

Also Read | Alexander Zverev Abuses Himself Loudly In English For Poor Showing Against Tsitsipas

ATP Cup donates money 

Meanwhile, the organisers of the ATP Cup 2020 tournament will be donating A$100 for every ace hit in the competition to raise funds for the bushfires in Australia. The men’s event is estimated to raise almost A$150,000 amount for victims.

Also Read | Roger Federer And Alexander Zverev Have A Lot Of Fun During Exhibition Match: WATCH

Also Read | Rafael Nadal's Backhand Pass Vs Alexander Zverev Crosses 1,70,000 Mark On Instagram

Image courtesy: Belinda Bencic's Twitter handle

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
RAPIST FILES CURATIVE PETITION
APARNA YADAV EXTENDS SUPPORT TO NRC
JNU FORMS PANEL TO PROBE VIOLENCE
MBAPPE 'S RABONA CHIP
SC QUESTIONS RATIONALE OF PLEA
FARMER CREATES SEEDLESS LYCHEES