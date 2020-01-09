Belinda Bencic Trolls Alexander Zverev Over His Double Faults At ATP Cup

Swiss international Belinda Bencic joined the list of tennis players who are raising funds for the bushfires in Australia. She posted a tweet where she mentioned that she is not good with hitting aces, but she often commits doubles faults in a match. Hence, Belinda Bencic will be donating A$200 for every double fault she hits at Australian Open 2020 as well as a tournament in Adelaide.

While confirming donation, Belinda Bencic also asked World No. 7 Alexander Zverev to join the ‘double fault’ donation campaign with her. With this tweet, she mocked Alexander Zverev as he has hit 31 double faults in the three matches he played in 2020.

Well guys, you know I love Australia, but you also know I don't hit too many aces 😜



Sooo I want to help and my pledge is this... every time I give @darren_cahill a hard time in my box during all my matches in Aus, I will donate $200.



This way I will raise a lot more money ❤️🇦🇺 — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) January 5, 2020

ATP Cup donates money

Meanwhile, the organisers of the ATP Cup 2020 tournament will be donating A$100 for every ace hit in the competition to raise funds for the bushfires in Australia. The men’s event is estimated to raise almost A$150,000 amount for victims.

I’m with you, Midge. $20 for every player over the weekend.

Make sure you keep count @sophdevine77 👌🏽👍🏽 https://t.co/jKQq9Ltp4J — Ash Barty (@ashbarty) December 6, 2019

