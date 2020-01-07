Roger Federer Trolls Alexander Zverev After GQ Fashion Award Win

Roger Federer (voted as GQ’s Most Stylish Man of the Decade) said that he is sure that Alexander Zverev will become an elegant man one day. Federer was attending a press conference in Hangzhou (where he played an exhibition event) when he made the comments. Zverev was also present at the presser and the 20-time Grand Slam champion had some fun at the newcomer’s expense.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic were the top three ranked players at the start of 2010.



It’s now 2020 and they still occupy the top three. pic.twitter.com/UgaZr1vnKP — bet365_aus (@bet365_aus) January 1, 2020

The title, which is awarded based on fan-voting, had 16 celebrities vying for it. On social media, many felt that he did not deserve the award. But the World Number 3 won the award. According to him, it is entirely due to the love his fans bestow on him rather than his style sense.

We are wishing you all a very Happy New Year 2020. "I remain committed to empowering millions of children because children are tomorrow's future"- Roger Federer. https://t.co/rxIIvUJ9ZJ pic.twitter.com/4F3QshgmK2 — Roger Federer Fdn (@rogerfedererfdn) December 31, 2019

Federer trolls Zverev

At the press conference, Federer drew a funny hypothesis at the expense of Zverev. Federer said that the youngster may one day become the most stylish man, but that he (Federer) had already become one. To win the GQ Stylish Man of the Decade Award, the 38-year-old defeated A$AP Rocky, Jonah Hill, Harry Styles and Timothee Chalamet. Federer had appealed to his fans to vote for him, as he was trailing behind Styles. He had said that was all he wanted for Christmas.

Roger Federer is in the final of GQ's Most Stylish Man award for 2016.



We must say, we're not overly surprised...https://t.co/XeI42XSOZK pic.twitter.com/LbC8BEFiDV — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) December 20, 2016

