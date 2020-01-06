Alexander Zverev Abuses Himself Loudly In English For Poor Showing Against Tsitsipas

German tennis star Alexander Zverev had a meltdown during his recent match against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the inaugural ATP Cup 2020 in Brisbane on Sunday. In the second set, Zverev was heard berating himself after committing a double fault. The German lost to his arguably his fiercest NextGen rival, Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6, 4-6. His lack of form led to his German coach Boris Becker offering him some on-court advice. However, a frustrated Alexander Zverev just yelled. He was heard swearing in helplessness with the f*** word as he was not able to serve properly. The German implored Becker to tell him what was needed to do to improve his performance.

Also Read | Alexander Zverev Calls Roger Federer 'old' In Hilarious Banter

Also Read | Tsitsipas Continues Winning Streak Against Zverev After 6-1, 6-4 Win

Alexander Zverev abuses himself

During the match, Alexander Zverev double-faulted on many vital points, leading to his loss against the Greek star. Stefanos Tsitsipas played a swift first set, not allowing Alexander Zverev to recover from his breakdown. Though Alexander Zverev produced some shots that were unplayable, they were not enough to save him the set and eventually the match.

Also Read | Roger Federer And Alexander Zverev Have A Lot Of Fun During Exhibition Match: WATCH

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic were the top three ranked players at the start of 2010.



It’s now 2020 and they still occupy the top three. pic.twitter.com/UgaZr1vnKP — bet365_aus (@bet365_aus) January 1, 2020

Also Read | Dominic Thiem Enters ATP World Tour Finals After Defeating Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev committed three double faults in the match and gave his opponent an advantage by awarding him a double break lead. Tsitsipas eventually won the set with an ace. In the second set, continuing his poor performance, Zverev once again double-faulted to lose a chance to make a comback and allowed Stefanos Tsitsipas to recover from his service game loss.

Also Read | ATP Finals: Watch Alexander Zverev's Hilarious Response To Reporter Calling Him 'Stefanos'

Also Read | ATP Finals: Semi-final Qualification Scenario For Rafael Nadal And Alexander Zverev