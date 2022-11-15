Big Victory For Novak! Djokovic Returns To Australian Open As Visa Ban Lifted- Reports

After missing out on the Australian Open last year for not taking a COVID-19 jab, the Serbian tennis star is set to return to Melbourne next year to reclaim his title. Novak Djokovic had strongly opposed taking the COVID-19 jab which has resulted in him missing major tournaments this year. According to a news.com.au report, the three-year ban on Novak Djokovic is likely to be overturned and he will be granted a visa to take part in the Australian Open 2023.

Novak Djokovic to return for Australian Open 2023

As per the report, current Immigration Minister Andrew Giles is expected to grant Djokovic a visa, allowing him to compete at the Australian Open 2023. Australian Open director Craig Tiley while speaking to AAP said, “There’s a normal visa application process that everyone is going through right now, and everyone will go through the right timing. I don’t think there should be any preferential treatment for anyone."

He added, “But I fully expect to have an answer for everyone by the time that they need to book their flights and come in, including Novak. That’s entirely up to the Australian government. I know Novak wants to come and play and to get back to competing."

“He loves Australia and it’s where he’s had the best success but the timing (on any announcement) is up to somebody else and we’ll just play that one by ear. He understands the circumstances and everything but he’s got to work it out with the federal government. I’m confident they’ll reach some arrangement and hopefully it’s positive.”

The Guardian reported that the Australia understands the immigration minister, Andrew Giles, will give Djokovic a visa, overturning a three-year ban that accompanied the decision by the previous government to cancel his visa on the eve of the 2022 open.

Djokovic visa ban: Why was the Serbian tennis star deported from the country?

Just ahead of the start of the Australian Open 2021, Djokovic was detained by the Australian Border Force upon landing in Melbourne. The Australian Border Force cancelled Djokovic's visa citing irregularities in his application. Djokovic challenged the decision in court, where his lawyers managed to get his visa reinstated. However former Immigration Minister Alex Hawke cancelled his visa “on health and good order grounds”. Djokovic lost a second federal court case, resulting in his deportation just days before he was to contest the tournament and defend his title.