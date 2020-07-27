Boris Becker & Bjorn Borg On Ibiza Holiday Like Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez With Partners

Tennis legends Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg have treated tennis fans to some of the greatest matches in the game’s history. However, the similarities between Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg don’t end there. In addition to sharing the same initials, the tennis greats are also known for their explosive personalities. Both Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg have also suffered the ignominy of having to declare bankruptcy in the past. Now, the two seem to be vacation buddies as well, if their social media activities are anything to go by.

Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg holiday together in Ibiza

Boris Becker took to Twitter to reveal that he and Boris Becker have been vacationing together along with their respective partners. The tennis great tweeted the picture of them while writing in the caption that they spent a wonderful afternoon together. Press reports also revealed that an afternoon meal wasn’t the only way Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg bonded in Ibiza.

Pictures from a yacht trip showed the 52-year-old Boris Becker enjoying the occasion with his girlfriend, Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro. Accompanying them was the 64-year-old Bjorn Borg, along with his wife Patricia Ostfeldt, who’s 50. The quartet was seen enjoying on the yacht and sharing a laugh as they seemed to have a great time.

Tennis legends Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg set sail with their partners in Ibiza 🎾 #borisbecker #thecouple https://t.co/AxbFxfC7YQ — Sporting Excitement (@SportingExcite) July 27, 2020

Borg and Becker have won a total of 17 Grand slam singles titles between them throughout their careers. However, both Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker aren’t ever too far away from controversy. Recently, Boris Becker had gotten into a Twitter spat with Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios, as the duo had different opinions about the Adria Tour organized by Novak Djokovic that later turned into a coronavirus hotspot.

Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg aren’t the only famous couple who’s partying in Ibiza

The tennis duo aren't the only sporting personalities who have flocked to Ibiza to relax. Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi have also been pictured with their families. On Friday, both Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi were pictured along with their partners aboard a luxury yacht.

Luis Suarez’s wife Sofia Balbi has also taken to Instagram to share a sneak peek into their holiday. She shared a picture in which Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi can be seen having a meal together, with the post tagged as ‘memories’. Both Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez seemed to be enjoying a much-needed break after Barcelona’s LaLiga campaign came to an end. The South American duo will next be seen as Barcelona resume their Champions League campaign against Napoli next month.

Image Courtesy: twitter/theborisbecker