Nick Kyrgios Calls Boris Becker A 'doughnut' In Reply To 'rat' Insult Over Djokovic Row

Australian tennis ace Nick Kyrgios has been considerably vocal on the behaviour of his fellow tennis stars during the coronavirus pandemic. Kyrgios has hit out at the likes of Djokovic and Alexander Zverev for flouting social distancing guidelines and lockdown measures during the coronavirus lockdown. However, the 25-year-old's comments on his fellow professionals did not impress tennis legend Boris Becker, who indulged in a war of words with the Australian on social media.

Kyrgios vs Djokovic: Boris Becker hits out at 'rat' Nick Kyrgios; Australian hits back at 'doughnut'

Don’t like no #rats ! Anybody telling off fellow sportsman/woman is no friend of mine! Look yourself in the mirror and think your better than us...@NickKyrgios @farfetch — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) June 30, 2020

Boris Becker hit out Nick Kyrgios for calling out his fellow professionals for their behaviour during the lockdown. Becker vented his anger on Twitter, labelling Kyrgios as a 'rat' and claiming the Australian is no friend of his if he slams his fellow professionals publicly, and claims to better than others. Nick Kyrgios was quick to hit back at Boris Becker, calling out the three-time Wimbledon champion saying that he was not intending to throw anyone under the bus, and was holding people accountable for their actions.

Boris Becker believes Kyrgios shouldn't have been public in his criticism of players like Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic and held onto his opinion. This further angered Nick Kyrgios and their war of words escalated. Kyrgios called Boris Becker a 'doughnut', suggesting that he was looking out for people and he will continue to hit out 'a goose who waves his arms around'. Becker then replied, asking how conditions were Down Under, to which the Australian replied by asking him to not act as his friend.

We all live in the pandemic called #Covid_19 ! It’s terrible and it killed to many lives...we should protect our families/loved ones and follow the guidelines but still don’t like #rats @NickKyrgios @farfetch — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) June 30, 2020

Kyrgios vs Djokovic: Nick Kyrgios criticises Novak Djokovic after World No. 1 tests positive for COVID-19

Often labelled as the bad boy in tennis, Nick Kyrgios has been the voice of reason over the past few months and hit out at Novak Djokovic after the Serbian tested positive for coronavirus. The World No. 1's coach and former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic also tested positive after the Adria Tour emerged as the hotspot for the virus. Others like Viktor Troicki and his partner, Borna Coric and Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena all confirmed they contracted the virus after attending the Adria Tour.

While Nick Kyrgios wished Novak Djokovic a speedy recovery, he slammed the Serbian ace for hosting the Adria Tour and cited him as an example of what happens when someone does not follow protocols. Nick Kyrgios also shared a video of Djokovic dancing with Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev, where the World No. 1 could be seen dancing topless at a recent party in Belgrade.

(Image Courtesy: atptour.com)