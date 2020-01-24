The Debate
The Debate
Boris Becker Becomes Laughing Stock After Coco Gauff Upsets Naomi Osaka In Round 3

Tennis News

Boris Becker also warned Coco Gauff about being in danger of serious burnout. Boris Becker stated that her career has to be managed well. Read to know more.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Boris Becker

German tennis legend Boris Becker recently praised the young tennis star Coco Gauff by calling an 'exceptional talent'. However, Boris Becker also warned that Gauff could suffer from a serious burnout if the 15-year-old American's career is not managed well. Although Becker played down the hype surrounding Gauff, he would probably have nothing to say after she upset defending champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 in the Australian Open Round 3 match on Friday at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Also Read | Roger Federer Is The Most Popular Sportsman In The World Ahead Of Messi: Boris Becker

Also Read | Boris Becker's Bankruptcy Extended Till 2031, Undisclosed Assets Found

Coco Gauff made headlines last year after she won her first-round match in Wimbledon against Venus Williams. Gauff had also put a great show at the US Open that followed. She carried on her good form at the Australian Open, having beaten Williams once again in the first round this year.

Also Read | Bankrupt Boris Becker's Trophy Auction Raises Over Half A Million Pounds

Also Read | Serena Williams Dances With Coco Gauff In Video Shown Live At Australian Open: Watch

Australian Open: Boris Becker refuses to buy into hype surrounding Coco Gauff

While speaking to a leading European broadcaster, Boris Becker believes that Coco Gauff must not be hyped up too soon and finds Gauff's maturity at such a young age 'remarkable'. However, his next statement itself was contradictory as he claimed that tennis does not sleep. Becker added that Gauff will be a good talent in the future but isn't at the moment as fans think she is.

Also Read | Serena Williams Says She Was 'nowhere Near' Coco Gauff's Level At 15

Also Read | Coco Gauff Betters Serena Williams, Venus Williams' Record At Australian Open 2020

Although Becker must have spoken from his own experience after winning the Wimbledon at the age of 17, little would he know what was to come a few hours later. Coco Gauff defeated Naomi Osaka to move into the fourth round of the Australian Open amidst much fanfare.  

Also Read | Six-time Grand Slam Winner, Boris Becker Auctions Trophies To Pay Off Debts

Published:
COMMENT
