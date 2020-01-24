Boris Becker Becomes Laughing Stock After Coco Gauff Upsets Naomi Osaka In Round 3

German tennis legend Boris Becker recently praised the young tennis star Coco Gauff by calling an 'exceptional talent'. However, Boris Becker also warned that Gauff could suffer from a serious burnout if the 15-year-old American's career is not managed well. Although Becker played down the hype surrounding Gauff, he would probably have nothing to say after she upset defending champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 in the Australian Open Round 3 match on Friday at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

I may be the new kid, but win or lose, Call me Coco 😊 #CallMeCoco @newbalance

Coco Gauff made headlines last year after she won her first-round match in Wimbledon against Venus Williams. Gauff had also put a great show at the US Open that followed. She carried on her good form at the Australian Open, having beaten Williams once again in the first round this year.

Australian Open: Boris Becker refuses to buy into hype surrounding Coco Gauff

While speaking to a leading European broadcaster, Boris Becker believes that Coco Gauff must not be hyped up too soon and finds Gauff's maturity at such a young age 'remarkable'. However, his next statement itself was contradictory as he claimed that tennis does not sleep. Becker added that Gauff will be a good talent in the future but isn't at the moment as fans think she is.

Coco Gauff is the first American woman in 30 years to reach the 3rd round in her first 3 majors.



Coco Gauff is the first American woman in 30 years to reach the 3rd round in her first 3 majors.

She's 15 years old 😮

Although Becker must have spoken from his own experience after winning the Wimbledon at the age of 17, little would he know what was to come a few hours later. Coco Gauff defeated Naomi Osaka to move into the fourth round of the Australian Open amidst much fanfare.

