Roger Federer Is The Most Popular Sportsman In The World Ahead Of Messi: Boris Becker

Boris Becker, who is a six-time Majors winner, was in awe of the Swiss international Roger Federer. In an interview with a leading publication, he stated that Roger Federer is the most popular sportsman in the world. Also, he added that the 20-time Grand Slam champion is more popular than footballers and basketball stars.

It doesn't get much cuter than this.



Still inspiring the next generation, @rogerfederer!



🎥: kosuke.o4o5 (Instagram) pic.twitter.com/3yMpqoNKyq — ATP Tour (@atptour) December 8, 2019

Boris stated that Roger Federer will always be No 1 for sports fans all around the world. He said that if someone asks a question to Lionel Messi in German or English, the Argentine international won’t be able to answer or respond to it. On the other hand, Roger can speak German, French and English after the match. He stated that no sportsman would be able to do that. Also, Boris said that Federer is the most liked sportsman all over the world.

Federer on Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry

Earlier in July 2018, Federer had compared his long-standing rivalry against Rafael Nadal with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's rivalry. Talking about their rivalry, Federer said that Messi and Ronaldo are different from each other. On the other hand, he stated that there are some similarities among these footballers too.

Roger Federer says the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry reminds him of Federer-Nadal pic.twitter.com/w0o2fl7K0o — Goal (@goal) July 2, 2018

