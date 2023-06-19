Carlos Alcaraz Drops Bold Stance On Nick Kyrgios-Novak Djokovic Debate Ahead Of Wimbledon

Why you're reading this: Wimbledon, Tennis' biggest event, would be returning this year. The esteemed competition is expected to be held next month as there will be several star attractions in the tournament. Novak Djokovic, who recently claimed the French Open title, will certainly be tipped as one of the top choices to win the tournament.

3 things we need to know

Roger Federer has the most number (8) of Wimbledon titles

Novak Djokovic has now 23 Grand Slam titles in his tally

Concerns remain over Rafael Nadal's participation in Wimbledon this year

Ahead of Wimbledon Carlos Alcaraz showered praises on Nick Kyrgios

The upcoming Wimbledon could be Novak Djokovic's biggest chance to equal Roger Federer's tally in the grass-court tournament. The Swiss legend conquered Wimbledon a whopping eight times, and Djokovic is not far behind as it stands. Having lifted the last four Wimbledon titles, the Serbian has already displayed his credentials. Moreover, with Rafael Nadal remaining uncertain to participate in the tournament, it could be a walk in the park for the 26-year-old.

Following his success at the Australian Open and Roland Garros earlier, he will be the biggest bet at the Championship this year. Carlos Alcaraz has emerged as the new show-stopper on the stage and could be pitted against the current World number 1. Alcaraz couldn't get the better of Djokovic when the two met at the French Open and also believes Nick Kyrgios has a better chance than him to defeat Djokovic on a grass court.

“Kyrgios has already played a final in Wimbledon and he’s very good on grass as well,” he said.

“I am not saying that I am not capable of beating Djokovic, but I think I have less chances than on other surfaces.

“I think that Kyrgios has more chance to defeat Djokovic than any other player.”

The 20-year-old further insisted he doesn't have that much experience on the surface and Djokovic alongside Federer are two of the greatest players ever to grace to grass court.

“And obviously [Novak] Djokovic, together with [Roger] Federer, is one of the greatest players ever seen on a grass court."