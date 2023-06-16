Roger Federer Sends Heartwarming Message To Murray Ahead Of Wimbledon; 'His Best Surface'

Why you are here: Wimbledon is the most prestigious trophy that every tennis player wants to win in their life. The 2023 edition will start in the first week of July, after Novak Djokovic won the French Open 2023 against Casper Ruud. The veteran and two-time champion Andy Murray would try his best to perform in the 2023 edition, as Roger Federer has made a huge statement about the star.

Wimbledon will begin on July 3rd and end on July 16th, 2023.

Venues for the Wimbledon 2023 are All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club

Andy Murray has not advanced beyond the third round since 2017

What did Roger Federer say about Andy Murray?

Roger Federer expressed his hope to see Andy Murray achieve well at the upcoming Wimbledon Championships, believing the grass is the strongest surface for Murray. Federer, who admires Murray and considers himself a fan, acknowledged the tennis star's past victories at the SW19 in 2012 and 2016.

“I’m a big fan of Andy’s, and I wish him all the best for Wimbledon. That’s his best surface, in my mind, especially nowadays. So I hope he wins many, many rounds at Wimbledon in a couple of weeks."

During his visit to London, Federer complimented Andy Murray's determination and resilience, especially after undergoing hip surgery. He described Murray's ability to continue competing at the highest level as "incredible" and wished him success in the tournament. Federer acknowledged that Murray's current best chances lie on grass, expressing his desire to see him progress through multiple rounds at Wimbledon.

What did he say regarding Murray not playing in the French Open?

“He just won a Challenger in Surbiton last week. He won that the same week as Novak got to this incredible record of 23 slams, and Andy’s plugging away at Surbiton – that also deserves so much respect,” Federer mentioned.

17 years, 8 months.



Murray's decision to take part in the ATP Challenger Tour was also hailed by Federer, who singled out Murray's most recent victory at the Surbiton Challenger. Federer respected Murray's decision to forego the French Open and take part in the Challenger event. He won the Surbiton Challenger in the same week that Novak Djokovic attained a record-breaking 23 Grand Slam titles, demonstrating his appreciation for Andy Murray's accomplishment.

Federer acknowledged Murray's success in the Challenger tournaments and his current seven-match winning streak. Murray's efforts, he emphasised, merit a lot of respect because of his unwavering commitment to the game.