Carlos Alcaraz indulges in mind games with Daniil Medvedev ahead of Wimbledon semifinal

Carlos Alcaraz will seek his second Grand Slam title when he takes on Daniil Medvedev in the Wimbledon semifinal. The Spaniard claimed the US Open title last year and could face Novak Djokovic in the final should the results go their way. Alcaraz has looked pretty solid throughout the tournament and will look to make it count against the Russian. Alcaraz warmed up in style as he lifted the Queen's Club Championship title just before the Wimbledon.

Carlos Alcaraz makes massive Daniil Medvedev claim ahead of semifinal

Carlos Alcaraz has been sailing smoothly and has particularly been impressive on the centre court. On the other hand, his opponent Medvedev hasn't featured on the Centre Court this year and might find it difficult when he takes the field on Friday. Alcaraz claimed he hopes his opponent feels the pressure of the Centre Court against him

“The aura that you live on Centre Court is different than the other ones.”

“I can only talk with my limited experience, but for me the first time playing on Centre Court was really tough to deal with the nerves about playing in this beautiful court.

“I hope Daniil will feel the same. But every player is different and I don’t know how he’s going to feel about playing Centre Court.”

Carlos Alcaraz had an easy route to the Wimbledon last four

Alcaraz had a rather easy outing against Holger Rune as the Spaniard defeated his Danish opponents in straight sets. The youngster admitted that he did not hope to have an easy game against Rune and also wished him all the best for his future endeavours.

“I didn’t expect to win 3-0 [against Rune].

“He’s a really tough opponent, I’m sure we’re going to have a lot of great moments.

“We’re going to play a lot of matches as well. I knew that for him it was not easy to play a quarter-final against me in the Centre Court. It was his first time on Centre Court so I expect that but hopefully had a great game.”