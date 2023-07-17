'The New Prince Of Tennis' Carlos Alcaraz's Post After Beating Djokovic Wins The Internet

On Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz did the unthinkable when he defeated the potential GOAT of lawn tennis, Novak Djokovic, in the final of Wimbledon 2023. Djokovic came in as the undisputed favorite to win the 24th Grand Slam of his career, but the 20-year-old Spaniard knew how to stop the relentless force that was standing diagonally opposite of him. Alcaraz downed Djokovic after 5 sets in a match that almost touched the 5-hour mark. The final score turned out to be 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in favor of Alcaraz

3 things you need to know

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic to clinch maiden Wimbledon title

This is Alcaraz's second grand slam title after US Open 2022

Alcaraz is the 3rd youngest men's singles player to win Wimbledon title

Carlos Alcaraz shares endearing post after winning Wimbledon 2023

The spectators present at the center court and the tennis enthusiasts from all over the world, who were watching the match at the edge of their seats, erupted after Djokovic netted the championship point. Carlos Alcaraz ended the reign of Serbian, which continued for four successive titles on the grass, and thereby became the third youngest men's tennis player to clinch the eminent golden trophy. Following the match, congratulatory messages poured in on social media for the new prince of tennis and as the dust has settled and the new champ has taken enough time to digest his victory, he has also made a reverberation of his win on Twitter.

In a picture posted by Alcaraz on the micro-blogging website, he has displayed his journey. "How it started, how it's going", writes Alcaraz as the caption of his post. Here's what he posted.

How it started… How it's going 👀 pic.twitter.com/4iVp7EebWa — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) July 17, 2023

Is the new generation finally ready to takeover?

Fans, who are vocal on different platforms, are taking this victory as the eventual point when the new generation will start its invasion of the sport. Notably, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal have been dominating the sport for over two decades and now as Federer is retired, Nadal is on his way out, and Djokovic in the twilight of his career, the sport could witness a brazen transition. What do you think?