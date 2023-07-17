Carlos Alcaraz Shares Heartwarming Message After Achieving His 'lifelong Dream'

By defeating Novak Djokovic in the final match Carlos Alcaraz makes history at Wimbledon 2023. After successfully defending his ATP No. 1 ranking against the seven-time champion from Serbia, the young Spanish star is the future of Tennis. In a hectic match on Sunday, Alcaraz overcame Djokovic, who had previously won the Wimbledon title four times in consecutive seasons, with a final score of 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. Alcaraz won his maiden Wimbledon match.

3 things you need to know

Roger Federer has the most Wimbledon titles(8)

Carlos Alcaraz lost to Djokovic in the French Open semi-final

Alcaraz ended Serbian’s streak of winning 34 matches in the Wimbledon

Also Read: Know Everything About Carlos Alcaraz, The One Who Defeated Djokovic In Wimbledon Final

Carlos Alcaraz shares a heart-warming message to the fans

The much anticipated Wimbledon 2023 final saw young Carlos Alcaraz defeat former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic with a remarkable performance on Sunday. Both athletes displayed incredible talent and tenacity during the tightly contested bout. Alcaraz ultimately showed steadfast faith and emerged as the victorious player. The 20-year-old engaged in a gripping contest with the tough 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic. Alcaraz's wishes came true when he defeated the Serbian, achieving a spectacular victory that he later referred to as his proudest moment.

A lifelong dream! 🏆💚 You always have to believe! I'm only 20 years old, everything is happening too fast, but I'm very proud of how we work every day. Thank you everyone for your support, from the bottom of my heart! 🙌🏻😍 @Wimbledon



📸 Getty pic.twitter.com/MsdjFqBhiO — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) July 16, 2023

The young star went on to share his feelings on Twitter, Carlos Alcaraz shows his happiness and appreciation after achieving a longtime goal by winning Wimbledon. At only 20 years old, he recognises the pace of his achievement but takes joy in his daily effort. He expresses his heartfelt gratitude to everyone for their support.

Also Read: 'The next superstar': Sachin Tendulkar reacts to Carlos Alcaraz's maiden Wimbledon win

What records did Alcaraz make after his victory over Djokovic?

Carlos was just way too good in the Wimbledon 2023 as he broke 34-match winning streak of Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon. He stopped the Serbian to level the score of most Wimbledon titles of Roger Federer. The Centre Court was constructed in 1922 and since then Djokovic had a winning streak of 45 matches which was broken this Sunday by the Spaniard. The top two seeds met in a men's singles Grand Slam summit match for the 51st time in the Open era in the 2023 Wimbledon final between Alcaraz and Djokovic. With Alcaraz's triumph, the top seed has now defeated the second seed in a similar final 26 times.