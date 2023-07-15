Carlos Alcaraz To Take Mental Aid, Addresses Cramp Issues Ahead Of Wimbledon 2023 Final

Carlos Alcaraz is a rising star in the world of tennis, captivating audiences with his exceptional talent and unwavering determination. Alcaraz's breakthrough came in 2020 when he became the youngest Spanish player to win a Grand Slam match at the US Open. Since then, he has continued to impress, climbing up the rankings and defeating some of the biggest names in the sport. On Sunday, he will play the Wimbledon 2023 final against the legendary Novak Djokovic.

3 things you need to know

Alcaraz has enlisted the help of his psychologist to help him stay calm and focused in the Wimbledon final

He is also confident that he will be better prepared physically for the Wimbledon 2023 final

Alcaraz said that winning Wimbledon would be the best moment of his life, even better than his US Open victory

Also Read: Novak Djokovic And Carlos Alcaraz Will Meet In The Wimbledon Final

Alcaraz intends to consult his psychologist before the final

Carlos Alcaraz plans to seek assistance from his psychologist to prevent a recurrence of the cramping issue he experienced during his loss to Novak Djokovic in the French Open semi-finals. Alcaraz easily defeated Daniil Medvedev, setting up the highly anticipated Wimbledon 2023 final against Djokovic and an opportunity for revenge after his defeat at Roland-Garros.

(Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after reaching the Wimbledon tennis championship final; Image: AP)

Despite being the favorite in Paris, Alcaraz suffered cramps after winning the second set, with him attributing the problem to mental rather than physical factors. In preparation for the Wimbledon final, Alcaraz intends to enter the court with reduced nerves, aiming to enjoy the moment more than he did during the French Open semi-final.

I try to get into the court with not as much nerves as I probably had in French Open, in the semi-final. I try to pull out all nerves, try to enjoy that moment because probably in the semi-final at the French Open I didn't enjoy at all in the first set. I'll do something different from the match. I prepare for the match a little bit different from French Open. It's going to be different for me. I hope not to get cramp during the final. I think I'll be better on Sunday.

Also Read: 'He’s So Insecure': Fans Vexed With Novak Djokovic After He Mocked The Wimbledon Crowd

'Winning Wimbledon will be the best moment of my life' - Alcaraz

While Alcaraz is already a Grand Slam champion, having won the US Open last year, he considers victory at Wimbledon to be even more significant and a lifelong dream come true.

Probably is going to be, I mean, the best moment of my life - probably. Playing a final here in Wimbledon is something that I dreamed about when I started playing tennis. As I said before, it's even better playing against Novak. It's going to be a really emotional moment for me. But I'll try to stay calm in that moment. For Novak, it is one more day, one more moment. For me, it's going to be the best moment of my life I think.

Playing against Novak makes it an even more emotional moment for him, and he aims to remain calm during the match. While it's just another day for Djokovic, it will be the pinnacle for Alcaraz's career.

Image: AP