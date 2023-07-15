'He’s so insecure': Fans vexed with Novak Djokovic after he mocked the Wimbledon crowd

Novak Djokovic is running riot in the Wimbledon 2023. Winning every match, schooling all the formidable competitors. On Friday, the Serb defeated Jannik Sinner to reach yet another final of a grand slam. It was another victory in straight sets and now on Sunday, he will vie for his 8th Wimbledon Title and 24th major trophy.

Novak Djokovic has reached the final of the Wimbledon 2023

He defeated Jannik Sinner in the Semi Final of the tournament

Djokovic will face Carlos Alcaraz in the final of Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic hits back at fans who were booing him

While Djokovic has proven to be a once-in-a-lifetime legend of the game, there is a part of his gameplay that does not get the approval of the fans. The 36-year-old has had innumerable instances of bursting out anger on the court and in his career he has had many cases when he embroiled with the fans. As it was once said by his former coach Boris Becker that Djokovic spoils the party in the world which is divided over Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and hence never gets the same love from the fans.

Djokovic however gives it back to the fans whenever he's at the end of their jeers. On Friday, something similar of the sort took place when he won a point. He brought his animated side and made naysayers more furious with his conduct. Watch what Djoker did on the Centre Court.

This was all class from Novak Djokovic to rub it in to the people that were booing him 😂😂🤣 #Wimbledon #NoleFam #Idemooo pic.twitter.com/FbRMwdhF0E — JAKE 🇦🇺 (@IncrediblyBozza) July 14, 2023

While some enjoy the antics of the 23-time Grand Winner, some remain rather unimpressed.

Nobody - and I repeat NOBODY - trash talks crowds like Novak Djokovic.https://t.co/uNKFnWsfdV — Scott Barclay (@BarclayCard18) July 14, 2023

The sarcastic clap from Novak Djokovic for the crowd who were mostly cheering for Sinner #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/3tWUnLAQQz — The Game Changer (@TheGame_26) July 14, 2023

He’s so insecure — T (@tobydean88) July 14, 2023

You can love him or loathe him but cannot ignore what he has achieved with his dedication to the sport. Djokivic has already left his biggest rivals Federer and Nadal behind in the tally of Grand Slams, and who knows at what mark he will call it a career.