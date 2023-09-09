Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Davis Cup after losing to Daniil Medvedev in US Open semis

Carlos Alcaraz won't participate in the Davis Cup group stage as he pulled himself out after his loss to Daniil Medvedev in the semifinal of the US Open. Medvedev defeated Alcaraz 7-6 (3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to set up a mouth-watering final clash with Novak Djokovic. Albert Ramos replaced Alcaraz on the Spanish tennis side.

Carlos Alcaraz lost to Daniil Medvedev in US Open semifinal

Alcaraz was the defending US Open champion

The 20-year-old is the current world's number one

Carlos Alcaraz pulled out from Davis Cup

Alcaraz — who will relinquish the No. 1 ranking to Djokovic no matter what happens on Sunday — had been trying to become the first man to claim consecutive championships in New York since Roger Federer won five in a row from 2004 to 08.

The Spanish Tennis Federation released a statement confirming the aforementioned development.

"Albert Ramos replaces Carlos Alcaraz in the Spanish MAPFRE Tennis Team that will compete in the Group Stage of the Davis Cup Finals this coming week in Valencia, from September 12 to 17.

📢CAMBIO EN EL EQUIPO DE COPA DAVIS 📢



Albert Ramos sustituye a Carlos Alcaraz en la Selección Española #MAPFREtenis que jugará la #CopaDavis en Valencia#DavisCup 📲 https://t.co/8tyXAz5y4x — Tenis España (@RFETenis) September 9, 2023

"The 35-year-old veteran Barcelona tennis player will join the team's training camp this afternoon, which will carry out his first day of work this Saturday under the orders of new captain David Ferrer.

"Ramos was already called up for last year's Final 8 in Malaga. This 2023 he has been a finalist in Gstaad and a semi-finalist in Córdoba, in addition to reaching the quarterfinals in Rio de Janeiro and at the ATP Challenger in Parma.

"In the Davis Cup they have played five ties with a record of six wins and only two losses."

Alcaraz earlier defeated Djokovic in the Wimbledon final to claim his first title at the All-England club. The Spanish youngster is regarded as the perfect heir to Rafael Nadal, who has had his fair share of problems with injuries of late.

(With Inputs from AP News)