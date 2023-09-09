'Will Consider Doing That If ...': Djokovic Clears The Air On Retirement Speculations

Novak Djokovic cruised past Ben Shelton of the United States in straight sets on Friday to get to his tenth US Open Championship match. The 23-time Grand Slam champion executed his strategy flawlessly and thoroughly dominated his 20-year-old rival. Djokovic triumphed by a 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 score.

3 things you need to know

In the semi-finals of the US Open 2023, Novak Djokovic beat Ben Shelton of the USA

This is Djokovic's 10th Flushing Meadows final

The score was 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 in Djokovic's favour

Also Read: Daniil Medvedev Defeats Carlos Alcaraz, The Reigning US Open Champion To Face Djokovic In The Final

Novak Djokovic shows no signs of slowing down

Novak Djokovic, the finalist at the US Open 2023, hasn't thought about retiring, even though he's been a professional tennis player since 2003. The tennis star from Serbia, who is getting closer to winning his 24th Grand Slam title, made it clear that he plans to keep playing until he is no longer the best at the sport. He has been one of the players who have dominated the sport, along with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, and still continues to do so with the upcoming star players.

At the 2023 US Open, Djokovic used his many years of expertise to end the amazing run of American tennis player Ben Shelton. In a match that went two hours and 41 minutes, Djokovic won with scores of 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (4). Under the roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium, this exciting match took place. He will now face Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final, who beat defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic reaches his 10th US Open final by hanging up the phone on American Ben Shelton

Novak Djokovic makes a huge statement about his retirement

After the win, he talked to the reporters, and the subject of retiring came up. Even though it's been years since Djokovic went pro, he is still very focused on his tennis career. He said:

“It probably sounds cocky or arrogant but I’m not really surprised. I know how much work & dedication I put into trying to be in this position. I know I deserve this. I always believe in myself, in my own capabilities as a tennis player to be able to deliver when it matters. I’m not really surprised to be honest. I feel good physically. I’ve been as good as I’ve been in years & years. Age is just a number. That phrase is really resonating with me at the moment. I don’t want to even consider leaving tennis or thinking about an end if I’m still at the top of the game. I’ll probably consider doing that if I get my ass kicked by young guys in Grand Slams in the years to come.”

The final of the US Open will be played on Monday, September 11, 2023. Djokovic and Medvedev will face off, Both the players are confident about beating each other and this could be one of the best matches in the history of the US Open.