Carlos Alcaraz's Coach Agreed On Wimbledon Champ replicating strokes From Federer, Murray

World's top-seeded Spanish Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz defeated Serbian star Novak Djokovic by a scoreline of 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in the final of the Wimbledon 2023. Alcaraz became the third-youngest player after Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker to lift the All England Lawn Tennis Championships trophy.

3 things you need to know

Novak Djokovic could not win his fifth consecutive Wimbledon title

Carlos Alcaraz also became the third youngest Spanish player to lift the Wimbledon title

In his third meeting with Djokovic, Alcaraz emerged victorious for the second time

Carlos Alcaraz's coach makes big revelation of him copying the top four moves

(Carlos Alcaraz with the Wimbledon trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic / Image: AP)

Carlos Alcaraz's mentor Juan Carlos Ferrero, who won the Roland Garros in the year 2003, has made a big revelation on the young Tennis star copying the moves of the top four Andy Murray, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic's moves. While speaking to EUROSPORT, Ferrero said:

So, we copied a little of Murray, Roger, and Novak, and he tries to copy a little bit of the same. In the end, it wasn't easy, but we did it. We said that he would have to play more or less the same level that he played against Medvedev. Medvedev is on the baseline all the time and Carlos likes to use the slice to bring the opponent to the net. That was something we needed to do against Novak, so it was one of the keys to break his rhythm. In the end, I think he was very brave in the way he finished the match.

Ferrero further spoke about Alcaraz's next challenge to defend the US Open and believes that he will do better than the last year.

He's going to have some rest to reset a little bit and go to the United States feeling powerful and fresh again. I think we've learnt a lot of things after the US Open, so we have to do things a little bit differently here. He and the team know this, and I think we are ready to do things a little bit better.

Carlos Alcaraz became the only player other than Roger Federer, Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray to win the Wimbledon since 2002.