Caroline Wozniacki Slams Dayana Yastremska For Faking Injury In Australian Open Clash

Former No. 1 and 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki announced that she will retire from professional tennis at the end of the ongoing Australian Open. Wozniacki said that her decision to stop playing had nothing to do with her health. The Danish star kicked off the final Grand Slam of her career by crushing USA's Kristie Ahn 6-1, 6-3 in the first round. She also won her match (second round) against Dayana Yastremska 7-5, 7-5. Her victory wasn't as sweet as she would have wanted. She accused her opponent of faking an injury.

Australian Open: Caroline Wozniacki's strong message for Dayana Yastremska

Caroline Wozniacki was leading 7-5, 5-4. She had recovered from a 3-0 deficit in the second set. Then, Dayana Yastremska called for a medical timeout. The former World No. 1, in her post-match interview, told reporters that her opponent tried to break her rhythm. She further said that at 5-4, she didn't think there was anything wrong and Yastremska was running just fine.

This is not the first time that Yastremska has been slammed for her behaviour. During the Brisbane International earlier this month, Dutch player Kiki Bertens took a dig at Yastremska. She said that she played the Ukranian three times and she behaved inappropriately every time.

Australian Open: Wozniacki asks young players to be nice to each other

Caroline Wozniacki urged the younger generation of players to "be nice to each other". She said that locker-room friendships can last through life. She said she will leave the game with lifelong friendships. She encouraged the new women on the block to keep the locker room civil. Wozniacki will next face World No. 78 Ons Jabeur in the third round.

