Serena Williams Pairs Up With Caroline Wozniacki For Doubles; Netizens See The Funny Side

Tennis News

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki recently paired up for the first time for a doubles match at the ASB Classic 2020. The duo had a winning start.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Serena Williams

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki recently paired up for the first time for a doubles match at the ASB Classic 2020. The duo had a winning start even though they were playing for the first time as a team. They began their campaign by defeating Nao Hibino and Makoto Ninomiya 6-2, 6-4 in an interesting match. Meanwhile, Wimbledon’s Instagram handle recently posted a picture of Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki together with a caption. They asked fans to name this duo.

A post shared by Wimbledon (@wimbledon) on

Fans name Williams-Wozniacki duo

Tennis fans came up with a list of interesting names for this star duo. An Instagram user named emajotafer wrote, "These two seem to be real friends, the way they smile each other looks honest. Like to see that." Meanwhile, others gave different names to this duo. Tennis fans gave names like Scarecrow, Carorena, 2W-Wonderwoman, Serenacki!!!, Carena Willacki and Team Willniacki.

Caroline Wozniacki, who is all set to retire after the Australian Open, featured in her first doubles encounter since New Haven in 2016. After the match, Caroline Wozniacki stated that it is amazing to be able to share the court with Serena. She said that even if the former World No. 1 missed a shot, Serena would be like - "you did a great job."

Published:
COMMENT
