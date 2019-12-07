Caroline Wozniacki Net Worth, Salary And Why She Suddenly Retired From Tennis

Caroline Wozniacki had a glittering tennis career and her famed battling qualities were on display throughout her time in the sport. Wozniacki was a standout junior who won the 2006 Wimbledon girls' singles title and held two WTA titles in doubles. The Danish tennis star won her first WTA title two years after making her WTA main draw debut. She ended both 2010 and 2011 at World No.1, and held the spot for a total of 71 weeks. Caroline clinched her long-awaited Grand Slam title at the 2018 Australian Open with a triumphant victory over Simona Halep. The former No. 1 star now stands at number 37 in the WTA rankings.

Caroline Wozniacki net worth

Caroline Wozniacki has a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $30 million, as reported by Go Banking Rates. The 29-year-old Dane has reportedly made well over $33 million in prize money throughout her tennis career.

Caroline Wozniacki salary

While her current salary has not been disclosed, Caroline Wozniacki was once the seventh highest-paid female athlete in the world, as she earned a staggering $7.5 million in 2017. A major part of this amount came from her endorsement deals which included names like Addidas, Rolex, The Players Tribune, The Residences at Seafire etc. It is also learnt that the tennis star had other streams of income, apart from her tennis career. Caroline Wozniacki owns a restaurant chain, The Fat Wozniacki Burger in Copenhagen and a football team, The Odense Angels. Apart from this, Caroline also has her own Vodka brand called Pure Wonder Wozniacki.

Caroline Wozniacki's retirement

On Friday, the former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki announced that she will retire from the sport after the upcoming Australian Open. Caroline has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis for more than a year now. She had been diagnosed with the disorder after the 2018 US Open, but made the announcement after getting eliminated from the WTA Finals in Singapore. She also clarified that her decision to retire does not have anything to do with her health and that this is not a goodbye.

