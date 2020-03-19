Coronavirus: Isolated Eugenie Bouchard Sparks Meltdown After Wanting A Boyfriend

The coronavirus pandemic has seen the ATP and WTA cancel all tennis tournaments as a precautionary measure. Several tennis stars have been forced into quarantine due to the growing cases of the deadly pandemic. Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard, who is currently in self-isolation, believes that the coronavirus lockdown would be more bearable if she had a boyfriend during her isolation.

Eugenie Bouchard Twitter: Canadian tennis star believes coronavirus isolation would have been fun with a boyfriend

Eugenie Bouchard, just like the rest of the tennis community, is currently out of action after the ATP and WTA suspended all tournaments in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2014 Wimbledon runner-up since going into quarantine, has taken to Twitter to express her time in isolation while engaging with her fans. Eugenie Bouchard on Thursday tweeted that she would have had a better time in self-isolation with a boyfriend.

not complaining, but i feel like quarantine would be a lot more fun with a boyfriend — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) March 18, 2020

Eugenie Bouchard Twitter: Fans react to Eugenie Bouchard's boyfriend tweet

Eugenie Bouchard's tweet quite expectedly drew reactions from her male fanbase. Mixed doubles partner Nick Kyrgios also replied to Bouchard's tweet while fans were also at their creative best to impress the Canadian star. Here are some of the best replies to Eugene Bouchard's tweet.

Creasing 😂😂😂 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) March 19, 2020

Not bragging but I have 12 toilet rolls in my bathroom. — Lee (@leehemmings91) March 18, 2020

Just gonna leave this here pic.twitter.com/l8MWqxXCCm — nick gopaul 🇹🇹 (@nickgopaul25) March 18, 2020

Coronavirus pandemic sees ATP and WTA cancel clay court season

The ATP and the WTA jointly announced the association saw it fit to cancel the scheduled clay court season due to the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic. The Coronavirus outbreak saw the French Tennis Federation postpone the French Open 2020 to September, which earlier scheduled for May. The Roland Garros, traditionally the second Grand Slam of the year, will now be the fourth and final Grand slam of the 2020 season.

Joint Announcement: ATP & @WTA extend suspension of tours.



Due to the continuing outbreak of COVID-19, all ATP and WTA tournaments in the Spring clay-court swing will not be held as scheduled. — ATP Tour (@atptour) March 18, 2020

