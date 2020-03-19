The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Coronavirus: Isolated Eugenie Bouchard Sparks Meltdown After Wanting A Boyfriend

Tennis News

Coronavirus: Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard sparks a Twitter meltdown after claiming that self-isolation would have been better with a boyfriend

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has seen the ATP and WTA cancel all tennis tournaments as a precautionary measure. Several tennis stars have been forced into quarantine due to the growing cases of the deadly pandemic. Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard, who is currently in self-isolation, believes that the coronavirus lockdown would be more bearable if she had a boyfriend during her isolation.

Also Read: French Open Postponed; Will Be Played From September 20 To October 4 Due To Coronavirus

Eugenie Bouchard Twitter: Canadian tennis star believes coronavirus isolation would have been fun with a boyfriend

Eugenie Bouchard, just like the rest of the tennis community, is currently out of action after the ATP and WTA suspended all tournaments in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2014 Wimbledon runner-up since going into quarantine, has taken to Twitter to express her time in isolation while engaging with her fans. Eugenie Bouchard on Thursday tweeted that she would have had a better time in self-isolation with a boyfriend. 

Also Read: Coronavirus: Sania Mirza Criticizes Sudden French Open Rescheduling Decision

Eugenie Bouchard Twitter: Fans react to Eugenie Bouchard's boyfriend tweet

Eugenie Bouchard's tweet quite expectedly drew reactions from her male fanbase. Mixed doubles partner Nick Kyrgios also replied to Bouchard's tweet while fans were also at their creative best to impress the Canadian star. Here are some of the best replies to Eugene Bouchard's tweet. 

Also Read: Coronavirus: ATP And WTP Issue Joint Statement Suspending Tennis Tours Until June 7

Coronavirus pandemic sees ATP and WTA cancel clay court season

The ATP and the WTA jointly announced the association saw it fit to cancel the scheduled clay court season due to the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic. The Coronavirus outbreak saw the French Tennis Federation postpone the French Open 2020 to September, which earlier scheduled for May. The Roland Garros, traditionally the second Grand Slam of the year, will now be the fourth and final Grand slam of the 2020 season. 

Also Read: US Open Tennis Championship Could Be Postponed By Coronavirus

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
'TRUTH WILL TRIUMPH': SHIVRAJ
PM Modi
PM MODI'S ADVICE TO FIGHT COVID-19
Health Ministry
MINISTRY: NO COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Raveena Tandon
"MAY NIRBHAYA'S SOUL REST IN PEACE"
PM Modi
PM MODI GIVES HEALTH MANTRA
Ashok Gehlot
ASHOK GEHLOT SUPPORTS PM MODI