Coronavirus: Sania Mirza Criticizes Sudden French Open Rescheduling Decision

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza recently said she was unsure how the French Open new dates would fit into her schedule. The outbreak of coronavirus saw the French Open postponed to September 2020 and will be played just a week after the US Open. The decision to postpone the Roland Garros due to coronavirus has been met with criticism from players and the other stakeholders alike and Sania Mirza believes that the players should have been informed. The French Open will be 2020's final Grand Slam and could see the cancellation of as many as 18 tournaments across the ATP and WTA circuit.

French Open postponed: Roland Garros shifted to September 2020 due to coronavirus

⚠️The Roland-Garros tournament will be played from 20th September to 4th October 2020.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/eZhnSfAiQA — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) March 17, 2020

French Open postponed due to coronavirus: Sania Mirza believes players should have been informed about French Open new dates

Speaking to ESPN, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza believes that the players should have been informed about the postponement of the French Open. Mirza revealed that she got an email from the French Tennis Federation (FTF) informing her about the delay in the tournament due to coronavirus, but was asleep at that time. Sania Mirza said that she spoke to a couple of players and they were clearly irritated by the FFT's decision. Tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Stanislas Wawrinka were among the many who expressed their discontent on Twitter after the coronavirus outbreak saw the French Open postponed.

Sania Mirza freaked out when Indian Wells got cancelled due to coronavirus

Sania Mirza reveals that she 'freaked out' after the Indian Wells was cancelled. Mirza said that she travelled to California with her father after the FedCup on Saturday. Mirza reveals that there was chaos after the tournament was cancelled due to coronavirus. However, the Indian Tennis ace believes in hindsight it was the right call to make considering all the uncertainty and the magnitude of coronavirus.

