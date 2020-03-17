French Open Postponed; Will Be Played From September 20 To October 4 Due To Coronavirus

The French Open 2020 has been postponed due to the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 (Coronavirus) that has spread its tentacles all over the world. It has now been confirmed that this year's French Open will be played in the month of September.

Meanwhile, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has announced a six-week suspension of the men’s professional tennis tour which means that all ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour events scheduled up to and inclusive of the week of April 20 will not take place. The Maimi Open was canceled on Thursday after the other two events- Indian Wells and the Fed Cup Finals were postponed.

French Open to be played from Sep 20- Oct 4

It has now been officially confirmed that the French Open 2020 will be played from September 20 to October 4, 2020. The event was originally scheduled to be held from May 24-June 7. In a press release statement from Roland Garros, it has been mentioned that the decision was made in the interest of both the community of professional tennis players, whose 2020 season has already been compromised and of the many fans of tennis and Roland-Garros.

It has also been announced that any tickets already purchased will either be refunded or exchanged to take into account the new dates of Roland-Garros 2020. Roland Garros has also assured that they will give details about how to do this in a subsequent press release.

The current confinement measures have made it impossible for us to continue with the dates originally planned. More informations : https://t.co/PEITQaR6j5#RolandGarros — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) March 17, 2020

French Open 2020

The 2020 season of the French Open will see number two-seeded Rafael Nadal defend his title and aim to win it for a record 13th time. He had beaten Dominic Thiem in last year's final. Meanwhile, Nadal had lost to top-seeded Novak Djokovic in the final of the Australian Open in January. Ashleigh Barty will be defending her title in the women's singles category.

