Dalila Jakupovic Retires From Her Australian Open Qualifier Game After Collapsing On Court

Slovenia's Dalila Jakupovic had collapsed on the court during her Australian Open qualifier contest against Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland due to breathing issues. She eventually had no other choice than retiring from the match as she was unable to continue.

Apart from Dalila Jakupovic, Canadian women's tennis player Eugenie Bouchard had also sought medical attention during her qualifying match after she had complained of a sore chest. As per reports, it has been happening due to the ongoing bushfire smoke which has been bothering Australia for a while. Meanwhile, these incidents have also happened ahead of this year's Australian Open which is the first Grand Slam of the year.

Australian Open 2020

The Australian Open 2020 is scheduled to start from January 20, 2020. The last match of the tournament is on February 2, 2020. The first match of the day will begin at 6:30 am. Meanwhile, the night session would start by 2:30 pm IST.

Wozniacki Withdraws From Kooyong Ahead Of Australian Open

Former world No.1 Caroline Wozniacki will have no further preparation before her final career appearance at the Australian Open after withdrawing Monday from the traditional warm-up tournament at Kooyong. The 29-year-old Dane has announced she will retire after the Australian Open, wherein 2018 she won her only Grand Slam title. Now ranked 35th, Wozniacki was due to play in a select women's field at Kooyong but informed Australian organisers Monday that she was withdrawing.

"She's pulled up a bit sore after playing (at the ASB Classic) in Auckland so as a precaution ahead of the Open she's decided not to play," tournament director Peter Johnston said. Wozniacki reached the singles semifinals at the ASB Classic and the doubles final with long-time friend Serena Williams, the first time the two have combined in doubles.

(With AP Inputs)