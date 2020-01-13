Australian Open Ticket Details: Check Out The Lowest Priced And Highest Priced Tickets

The Australian Open 2020 is scheduled to start from January 20, 2020. The last match of the tournament is on February 2, 2020. The first match of the day will begin at 6:30 am. Meanwhile, the night session would start by 2:30 pm IST. Here are the details about the tournament.

Tickets details for Australian Open

The adult ground passes cost around USD 48 for a single ticket. This Australian Open ticket will give you access to all outdoor courts like Melbourne Arena, the AO Live stage and Ballpark kids zone. The highest price for a ticket costs around USD 900. It is for the men’s final “SuperRow” seats at Melbourne Park.

Australian Open tickets

Tickets for children cost around USD 5 for a single ticket. However, this ticket is only available to children between three and 14 years old. One can also purchase stadium tickets which includes seating in either of the stadiums like Rod Laver, Margaret Court Arena and Melbourne Arena. The lowest price for a stadium ticket costs USD 62 for entry-level seats at the Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena.

