Daniil Medvedev Makes Fun Of Himself After Watching Rafael Nadal's 2050 French Open Video

Danii Medvedev is bringing back some much need wit and humour in an increasingly prim and proper world of tennis. Reminiscent of Andy Roddick's jabs at himself after his umpteenth loss to Federer back in the days, the Russian star is well known for taking digs at himself and breaking out from the mould of the overly practised and prepared statements given by players these days. Medvedev's wit has already earned him a huge following on social media, and his latest statement is sure to attract some attention as well.

Rafael Nadal after winning 38th @rolandgarros crown in 2050:



(🎥 a letter from the lens / Youtube) pic.twitter.com/jl25yWxy7z — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) December 9, 2020

Maybe by 2050 I can win a first round at @rolandgarros 💪🤔👊🤦‍♂️😂 https://t.co/RvpNilLi32 — Daniil Medvedev (@DaniilMedwed) December 9, 2020

Medvedev's self-deprecating statement on Rafael Nadal video

World No.4 Daniil Medvedev has never gone past Round 1 at the French Open. Any other top player on the circuit would not bring this fact to anyone's attention, ever. But being who he is, Medvedev saw a chance to lovingly berate himself and took it. YouTube user 'A letter from the lens' recently posted a series of videos of the 'Big Three', imagining what they would look like if they were still playing in 20 years.

One video shows the 'King of Clay' winning his 38th title in 2050 and talking about how he could go further. Retweeting the video, Medvedev took a swipe at himself, writing "Maybe by 2050 I can win a first-round at the Roland Garros". While Rafa's 38th RG title is not totally unlikely, fans would love to see Medvedev go past Round 1 much sooner than 2050!

Nadal vs Medvedev head to head

Medvedev and Rafa have met just four times on the ATP circuit. Nadal currently leads the head to head between the two players 3-1. All four of the pair's meetings have come on hard courts, with Nadal beating Medvedev at the Masters 1000 Canada and US Open finals in 2019. Rafa won the pair's Nitto ATP Finals round-robin encounter in three sets in 2019, while Medvedev did away with the King Of Clay in similar fashion this year.

Medvedev ranking and rise in 2020

Medvedev ended 2020 ranked No.4 in the world. Coming into 2020 ranked No.5, Medvedev has had a rollercoaster year. He started his year with a semi-final appearance at the ATP Cup and a round four loss at the Australian Open. This was followed by a quarterfinal at the Cincinnati Masters and a semi-final at the US Open. A string of early exits from the German Open, French Open and St. Petersburg Open preceded Medvedev's brilliant year-end run.

After a quarter-final defeat in Vienna, Medvedev came back all guns blazing to defeat Alexander Zverev from one set down at the Paris Masters final. This was Medvedev's first title - and final - of the year. The 24-year-old followed this up with a tremendous, record-breaking win at the ATP Finals in London that saw him defeat the top 3 players in the world in the span of a week, to claim his second title of the year.

Image Credits: Daniil Medvedev Twitter