Daniil Medvedev Net Worth: How Much Did Russian Earn From ATP Finals 2020 Win?

Daniil Medvedev now has another piece of silverware to add to his ever-growing collection back home in Russia. The 24-year-old defeated Dominic Thiem at the ATP Tour Finals 2020 late last night to win the biggest title in his career. Going up against the best in the business, the youngster redeemed his winless streak from last year's tournament and defeated the top three players on the circuit to clinch the title. Here's how much Medvedev made from his record-breaking win, his net worth and his ranking.

Medvedev ATP ranking and career stats

Daniil Medvedev made his ATP singles debut at the 2016 Nice Open. He won his first ATP singles match just a few weeks later, at the Ricoh Open 2016 and reached his first final on the tour in 2017 at the Chennai Open. Medvedev had to wait a while for his first title, eventually winning the Sydney International - a Masters 250 event - in 2018 against Alex de Minaur. Medvedev made his ATP Top 10 debut on July 15, 2019, after reached round three of the Wimbledon Championships.

The Russian won his first major title at the Cincinnati Masters 1000 tournament last year, following it up with his first Grand Slam finals appearance at the US Open. Despite his 5–7, 3–6, 7–5, 6–4, 4–6 loss to Rafael Nadal, this remains Medvedev's best Grand Slam performance to date. The year 2019 proved to be a breakthrough one for Medvedev, who won another Masters 1000 title, this time in Shanghai and reached six consecutive tournament finals in the year.

So far, Medvedev has won nine ATP singles titles, including three Masters 1000 titles and one year-end finals title in his career. Medvedev overtook Roger Federer to get back to World No. 4 after his 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 win over Alexander Zverev at the Paris Masters 1000 on November 8. This is now Medvedev's highest career ranking. His undefeated run at the ATP Finals will give him a massive 1500 points.

Daniil Medvedev is the first player in the history of tennis to beat the world #1 (Djokovic) #2 (Nadal) and #3 (Thiem) to win the Nitto Atp Finals. — enrico maria riva (@enricomariariva) November 22, 2020

Medvedev net worth and ATP Finals 2020 prize money

Medvedev's heroic comeback from his failure at year's ATP Finals will also net him a massive sum of $1,564,000. As an undefeated champion, Medvedev takes home this considerably huge amount as compared to the normal winner's kitty of $550,000. This takes his lifetime earnings from the sport to $14,130,584 (according to ATP figures).

According to celebs.infoseemedia Medvedev's net worth is $3 million. Medvedev has an endorsement deal with global sportswear brand Lacoste since March 2019, before which he was associated with Lotto. He uses a Tecnifibre racket and is the brand ambassador of the luxury car brand, BMW.

Disclaimer: The above Daniil Medvedev net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

