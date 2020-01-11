Daniil Medvedev Defends Himself After Slamming Umpire’s Chair With Racket During ATP Cup

Team Russia continued their surge towards the finals of the inaugural ATP Cup in Australia. They knocked out Argentina in their quarterfinal encounter on Thursday.

Daniil Medvedev and Karen Khachanov won their respective singles encounter in Sydney to ensure qualification before the final doubles match. Even though it was an easy win for Russia, the match witnessed Daniil Medvedev have a meltdown during his game against Diego Schwartzman.

ATP Cup: Daniil Medvedev hits racket on umpire's chair

If *this* is not an instant default, then what exactly does it take to get defaulted?



Mohamed Lahyani is setting a dangerous precedent here...#ATPCup | #Medvedev pic.twitter.com/hvwtUEtdp2 — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) January 9, 2020

Russia's win over Argentina was marred with controversy after Daniil Medvedev hit his racket on the umpire’s chair. It happened after a heated encounter with Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman. During the second set, Medvedev first clashed with Diego Schwartzman and then had an argument with chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani.

Medvedev was first warned for exchanging words with Schwartzman. It forced Lahyani out of his chair and he had to intervene. Medvedev then reacted furiously when in conversation with Lahyani. He was told that Schwartzman had not been handed a sanction over the incident. Medvedev struck the Swedish umpire’s chair with his racket.

The Russian was docked a point for the incident. He finally recovered to win the match 6-4 4-6 6-3.

It's all getting a bit spicy in Sydney... 🌶 😳#ATPCup pic.twitter.com/IgCt1KLEnD — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 9, 2020

ATP Cup: Daniil Medvedev speaks about the meltdown

Following the victory, the 23-year-old said that his emotional meltdown may have been the effects of sleep deprivation.

ATP Cup: Daniil Medvedev meltdown at US Open

Daniil Medvedev's meltdown was first noticed by the world during last year's US Open. It was during his third-round match against Feliciano Lopez. Medvedev was given a code violation after snatching a towel from a ball boy's hand. He responded by tossing his racket in the direction of the umpire's chair.

Unseen by the umpire, Medvedev then directed a middle-finger gesture at the crowd. Fans inside Louis Armstrong Stadium were incensed after seeing him do so on the big screen. He was later fined USD 9,000 for his unruly conduct.

