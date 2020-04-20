1.6 Lakh Dead, But Novak Djokovic Still Deems Covid Vaccine For Tennis Stars A 'dilemma'

World number one Novak Djokovic on Sunday said that he was 'opposed' to the idea of tennis stars getting vaccinated before they were allowed to resume playing during the new tennis season post the COVID-19 lockdown. During one of his Facebook live sessions with other fellow Serbian athletes, Djokovic revealed that he was personally against vaccination in general and that the idea of it becoming compulsory would be a 'dilemma' for him since it was against his thought process.

“Personally I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel. But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don’t know," said Novak Djokovic in his Facebook live.

This year’s Wimbledon championships have been canceled for the first time since World War II. To salvage the situation some Tennis tournaments have been pushed towards the second half of the year. The French Open has been rescheduled for September 20, shortly after the end of the U.S. Open.

With medical experts still unsure of whether a vaccine could be produced before next year, it remains to be seen if any of the tennis tournaments can be held at all this year.

The deadly Coronavirus infection has claimed around 1,65,106 lives across the world and has infected over 2,402,076 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019.

