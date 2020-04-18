Rafael Nadal's Pre-game Jumps & Gladiator-like Presence Is Intimidating: Novak Djokovic

World No.1 men's tennis player Novak Djokovic gave tennis fans an interesting sneak peek into his rivalry with World No.2 Rafael Nadal in an Instagram Live session on Friday with fellow tennis ace Andy Murray amidst the coronavirus lockdown. The Djokovic-Nadal rivalry has ruled men's tennis for more than a decade with Djokovic leading 29-26 on head-to-head. Here is what Djokovic had to say about the 19-time Spanish Grand Slam champion.

Rafael Nadal possesses strongest mindset: Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray

During the Instagram Live session, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic chose their perfect tennis players, emphasising on the unique qualities of different players. Both Murry and Djokovic agreed to one common name who possessed the strongest mindset in tennis - Rafael Nadal.

Rafael Nadal's pre-match intensity is unmatched: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic particularly claimed that Rafael Nadal's intensity before the match was unparalleled. He recalled Nadal's jumping intensity, which intimidates the Serbian tennis star. Nadal's pre-match jump challenges a player that they are set to face a 'Gladiator' on the pitch, said Djokovic, further describing him as a strong physical and mental giant. The claim could come as a surprise to many tennis fans as another point of view is that Djokovic is the one player who intimidates Nadal instead with his style of play.

Novak Djokovic hails Rafael Nadal despite injury issues

Novak Djokovic lauded Rafael Nadal's ability to get back to his best despite several injuries in his career. The Serbian asserted that Nadal's ability to produce across all surfaces sets him aside from the rest of the tennis superstars. The Spaniard possesses a strong resilience to get back to the court after every injury, said Djokovic.

Roger Federer is the most complete tennis player ever: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic described Roger Federer as the most complete tennis player ever in the history of the sport. The World No.1 highlighted one aspect of the Swiss star that hasn't received enough praise. He lauded Federer's ability to serve and volley as something that has been underappreciated for a very long time.

Andy Murray supported Novak Djokovic's thoughts on Roger Federer. He stated that he has seen several players who really hit the volley well. However, his touch makes him stand out amongst the rest of the tennis superstars, highlighting the fact that he has done it several times on the court despite immense pressure.

