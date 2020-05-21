Djokovic To Benefit More Than Nadal, Federer From Suspension Of Tennis: Boris Becker

The ATP season has been currently suspended until July 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic and Novak Djokovic's former coach Boris Becker believes that the World No.4 Roger Federer and World No.2 Rafael Nadal will be adversely affected due to the forced break. After the entire clay-court season was wiped out including the French Open (which was later rescheduled), the grass-court season was also affected with Wimbledon getting cancelled for the first time since World War II due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boris Becker on why Federer and Nadal will suffer the most due to suspended season

While talking to Laureus, Boris Becker said that it is very clear as to which top tennis players will be suffering the most from the lost year. Talking about Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, Boris Becker said that Nadal has won the French Open 12 times and everyone had thought that he would equal Roger Federer's 20 Grand Slams record with a 13th win in Paris, but now that is not happening.

• How will the 'Big Three' be affected?

• "The greatest" Serena Williams!



💬 Enjoy our Laureus exclusive with Academy member @TheBorisBecker as he reflects on the impact of Covid-19 on the tennis world 👇#LaureusFamily — Laureus (@LaureusSport) May 19, 2020

Coming to Roger Federer, Boris Becker said that everyone knows that the Swiss star can defy the odds, but he will be turning 40 next year and he won't get any younger. Federer last played in the Australian Open semi-final where he lost to Novak Djokovic. Djokovic went onto win the Australian Open, beating Dominic Thiem in the final. Federer underwent knee surgery in February and was looking to make a return at Wimbledon 2020.

In the interview, Becker also said that the timing of the resumption of tennis season will decide the fortunes of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic and the German believes that if the other 3 Grand Slams do not take place this year, then upcoming young tennis stars could well step up in 2021.

Boris Becker on how Andy Murray will benefit from COVID-19 break

Talking about Andy Murray's return to the top, Becker said that the British tennis star has not lost the ground yet and the break will give him a chance to not only recover from the hip injury but also work his way back to the top to join the likes of Nadal, Federer and Djokovic. Andy Murray has been battling a pelvic injury after recovering from a serious hip problem in 2019. Murray pulled out of January's Australian Open after failing to recover from the injury which he sustained during an event in November.

(IMAGE: BORIS BECKER / LAUREUS / INSTAGRAM)