Andy Murray Ruins Practice At Home By Launching Ball Into Neighbour's Garden; Watch Video

While there may be no tennis action on the court, but Andy Murray is seemingly keeping himself busy with some tennis practice at home amid the UK lockdown. The former World No. 1 shared a video of a lockdown practice session going wrong after he hit a shot into his neighbour's garden. In the video, Andy Murray is seen hitting a ball against a giant rebound board during a light workout.

Also Read: Andy Murray Could Become 1st Player To Bring Tennis Back During Coronavirus & Here Is How

UK lockdown: Andy Murray's practice session amid UK lockdown

In the latest video, the 32-year-old can be seen hitting forehand and backhand shots against the board before one of his shots misses the giant board completely, as the ball sailes and lands into his neighbour's property. The former Wimbledon winner also revealed in the caption that this is the first time that he has practised in seven weeks since the UK lockdown.



Also Read: Did Andy Murray Have Coronavirus Before The Lockdown? British Ace Aims To Be Fit Soon

Wimbledon cancelled: Andy Murray's comeback from injury on hold

Andy Murray's return to tennis from injury has been put on hold after major tennis tournaments were postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Wimbledon cancelled news further delayed Murray's return to court. The Wimbledon cancelled decision was taken by The All England Club after increasing cases of coronavirus during the UK lockdown. Andy Murray has been battling a pelvic injury after recovering from a serious hip problem in 2019. Murray pulled out of January's Australian Open after failing to recover from the injury which he sustained during an event in November.

Also Read: Andy Murray Teases Rafael Nadal After Qualifying For Virtual Madrid Open Semi-final

UK lockdown: Andy Murray warns against premature start of tennis season

Andy Murray recently stated that he believes tennis will be one of the last sports to resume due to the travel required. He further said that containing the virus is essential before there is any thought of tennis getting back in full swing. He claimed that the first thing to do after the pandemic is to settle back into normal life. He also said that hopefully over time, when things settle down, players will start travelling and the sport will be able to go back to normal as well.

Also Read: Rafael Nadal Roasted By Roger Federer, Andy Murray For 'technology Disaster' On Instagram

(IMAGE: ANDY MURRAY/ INSTAGRAM)