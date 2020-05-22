Novak Djokovic Turns 33: World No.1 Ready To Swap Hairstyles With Dominic Thiem

With no tennis action taking place due to COVID-19, players are finding various ways to keep themselves as well as their fans entertained during their quarantine time at home. Right from Roger Federer's trick shots to Rafael Nadal's indoor tennis to Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena performing an acrobatic stunt, fans have been glued to social media thanks to players updating about their lives.

The men's tennis official body ATP is also coming up with some interesting posts on their Instagram handle to keep fans engaged during coronavirus lockdown. On the eve of the Novak Djokovic birthday occasion, the ATP on Thursday shared a post in which they have swapped players and their hairstyles. The post also included images of Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem swapping their hairstyles as well.

Novak Djokovic birthday: World No 1 responds to ATP's post featuring Dominic Thiem

Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem last faced each other on the tennis court during the Australian Open 2020 final and it was Novak Djokovic who went onto lift the title for the 8th time. The duo came together and gave a funny reply to the post in the comments section. Novak Djokovic thanked ATP for the upgrade of his hairstyle while tagging Dominic Thiem in the post.

Thiem was also quick to reply and said that the duo could try that for the first tournament when the ATP tour is back. The ATP post also included hairstyle swaps between Dustin Brown and Juan Martin del Potro, Andy and Jamie Murray as well as Andre Agassi and Gustavo Kuerten.

Novak Djokovic birthday: Novak Djokovic to play tennis in Serbia

On the Novak Djokovic birthday occasion, his current coach Goran Ivanisevic has revealed that the Serbian star is set to play in a local tennis tournament organised by his friend and another tennis player, Janko Tipsarevic and the Tennis Association of Serbia.

While talking to SportKlub, Goran Ivanisevic said that Novak Djokovic plans to return to Serbia with travel restrictions being much more relaxed after two months of strict lockdown and isolation in Spain. He further said that once Novak Djokovic returns to Belgrade, he will decide on the local tournaments he wishes to play in.

(IMAGE: ATP / INSTAGRAM)