Novak Djokovic's Coach Announces Major Surprise For Fans On World No.1's Birthday

World No.1 Novak Djokovic's birthday has brought some good news for his fans after his current coach Goran Ivanisevic revealed that the Serbian star is set to play in a local tennis tournament organised by his friend and another tennis playuer, Janko Tipsarevic and the Tennis Association of Serbia. Novak Djokovic, who turned 33 on Friday, is currently under self-isolation in Marbella, Spain due to COVID-19 and only returned to training on Monday as the Spanish government relaxed their lockdown rules.

Novak Djokovic birthday: Goran Ivanisevic on Novak Djokovic's return to action

While talking to SportKlub, Goran Ivanisevic said that Novak Djokovic plans to return to Serbia with travel restrictions being much more relaxed after two months of strict lockdown and isolation in Spain. He further said that once Novak Djokovic returns to Belgrade, he will decide on the local tournaments he wishes to play in.

Talking about the tournament organised by the Tennis Association of Serbia, Ivanisevic said that it is a serious tennis tournament with some top-quality players. Novak Djokovic started the season by winning all the three tournaments he has taken part in. His victories include the ATP Cup, Australian Open and Dubai Open and is on a 13-match winning streak. He is yet to lose a match this year.

Janko Tipsarevic had earlier announced that the tournament will be called the “Eastern European Championship” and will begin from June 15 at his academy. He also confirmed the name of the players taking part in the event. Men's section will comprise of Dusan Lajovic, Damir Dzumhur, Nikoloz Basilasvili, Viktor Troicki, Dimitar Kuzmanov, Laslo Dere, Miomir Kecmanovic, Hamad Medjedovic and Alehandro Davidovic Fokina. On the other hand, Dalila Jakupovic, Danka Kovinic, Patricija Marija Tig, Jasmin Paolini, Irina Kamelija Begu, and Jana Fet will take part in the women’s event.

Novak Djokovic birthday: Novak Djokovic net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Novak Djokovic net worth amount stands at an estimated $220 million (though unverified). The Novak Djokovic net worth includes many sponsorship and endorsement deals over the years.

The Novak Djokovic net worth includes the World No.1 signing endorsement deals with brands like Lacoste, ASICS shoes, Uniqlo, Telekom Srbija as well as German nutritional supplement brand FitLine. Djokovic is also an ambassador for Ultimate Software. As reported by Essentially Sports, Djokovic receives around $20.6 million a year through sponsorship from Lacoste and other endorsement deals.

(IMAGE: GORAN IVANESIVIC OFFICIAL/ INSTAGRAM)