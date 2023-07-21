Djokovic's father shuts down journalist who named Novak LOAT - 'Loser Of All Time'

Novak Djokovic squandered a golden chance to etch his name forever in history when he faced Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final. But the Serbian had to encounter some fierce competition from his opponent who finally managed to lay his hand on the Wimbledon title. Djokovic still has the chance to get past Serena Williams who is currently at level with the 36-year-old at 23 Grand Slam titles. He will have the chance to fulfil his desire at the US Open later this year.

Journalist called Novak Djokovic the 'Loser of all time' after Wimbledon defeat

Both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's domination has somewhat been suppressed by Djokovic in the last few years. Four back-to-back Wimbledon titles speak volumes about his credentials but the player has had the knack of losing finals pretty cheaply. The Serbian has now lost 12 Grand Slam finals, the most in tennis history.

Recently a reporter named Nebojsa Sofranac hogged the limelight with his staunch criticism of Djokovic. He named him the tennis star "LOAT" which turns out to be loser of all time. He took to social media to dissect Djokovic's display in the Wimbledon final.

"What did you do to him, Carlitos? So many illegal crazy volleys, slices and bombs that should be banned. And to inflame so much anger among lumberjacks who don't even know how to count games, but know enough to curse a 20-year-old boy who amazed the world? How many shepherds will stop watching tennis and cry in anguish on my wall? The Spaniard has given Novak a new nickname. LOAT, as many as 12 lost finals, the most in the Open Era, he is the 'loser of all times'."

Djokovic's father didn't hold back and on being asked about the journalist he replied, "May God help that man. If he can even be helped, and if he really means everything he wrote."

Novak Djokovic confirmed his participation in US Open

Djokovic lost to Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 US Open final while he didn't participate last year owing to the COVID restrictions imposed by the US government which he refused to comply with. But with no more restrictions in place, the 23 time Grand Slam holder confirmed he will return to New York in a bid for his record 24th Grand Slam title