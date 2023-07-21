What's Next For Novak Djokovic? Tennis Star Outlines US Open Plans After Wimbledon Setback

Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest Wimbledon champion since Boris Becker in 1985 after defeating Serbian great Novak Djokovic in five sets during the Wimbledon 2023 men’s singles final last Sunday. The hard-fought loss resulted in Novak Djokovic being denied a 24th Grand Slam title. At the same time, it also meant Djokovic was barred to complete a calendar slam in 2023.

3 Things You Need To Know

Novak Djokovic equaled Nadal’s record of winning 22 majors by clinching the Australian Open 2023

Djokovic became the leading men’s singles grand slam champion by winning the Roland Garros 2023

Novak is now set to compete in the US Open 2023 for the first time since 2021

Novak Djokovic reveals US Open plans after Wimbledon 2023 loss

Novak Djokovic was denied a calendar slam in 2021 after he lost the US Open final to Daniil Medvedev. While his 2022 campaign was marred by the Covid-19 vaccine mandate, he made a thumping return to the tour by winning the Australian Open 2023 earlier this year. He then lifted the French Open 2023 title to become the first man on the planet to win 23 Grand Slam titles.

[Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic hug it out after the Wimbledon Final; Image: AP]

While he entered the Wimbledon 2023 title in a bid to win his fifth straight Wimbledon title and a 24th major title, his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the final last Sunday meant he won’t be completing a calendar slam in 2023. Meanwhile, after he loss to Alcaraz, Djokovic opened up on his plans leading up to the US Open 2023. The 38-year-old won the US Open last in 2018 and will enter the 2023 edition after being denied to feature in the tournament last year due the Covid-19 vaccination mandate.

Speaking to Serbian outlet Sport Klub, Djokovic revealed he plans to appear in the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati in preparation for the US Open 2023.

“Yes, that’s the plan for now – I will play in Cincinnati as preparation for New York," he said. The Cincinnati Masters is scheduled to kick off from August 13 onwards, before the US Open 2023 gets underway later in the month.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz at US Open 2023?

Djokovic also shed his thoughts on the possibility of facing Alcaraz for the fourth time in his career at the US open. It is worth noting that the Spaniard will be the defending champion at the season-ending Grand Slam championship.

[Carlos Alcaraz lifts the Wimbledon trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic in the final; Image: AP]

“I think it’s good for the sport, No 1 and No 2 in the world facing each other in almost a five-hours, five-set thriller. Couldn’t be better for our sport in general, so why not?” said Djokovic.

Meanwhile, the US Open 2023 is scheduled to begin from August 28 onwards in New York.