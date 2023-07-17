'Enjoy The Moment': Rafael Nadal Posts Heartfelt Tweet For Wimbledon 2023 Champion Alcaraz

Quick links:
Carlos Alcaraz with the Wimbledon trophy (Image: AP)
World number one top-seeded Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz made and broke many records after he defeated Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic in the final of the Wimbledon 2023. This was Alcaraz's maiden Wimbledon title and he also became the third youngest player to lift the world's biggest grass-court Tennis event.
(Spanish Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz kisses the Wimbledon trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic in the finals / Image: AP)
Spanish Tennis star and 22-time grand slam winner Rafael Nadal shared a heartfelt message for the young Spanish Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz after he defeated Novak Djokovic in the finals of the Wimbledon 2023.
Spanish Tennis star Rafael Nadal was considered the king of clay court and has the record of winning most Roland Garros titles. Nadal in his whole career has won a total of 92 ATP men's singles titles, which also included 22 Tennis grand slams and 6 ATP Tour Masters 1000 titles. Nadal has also won 63 ATP men's singles titles on the clay court.