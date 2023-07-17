'Enjoy The Moment': Rafael Nadal Posts Heartfelt Tweet For Wimbledon 2023 Champion Alcaraz

World number one top-seeded Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz made and broke many records after he defeated Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic in the final of the Wimbledon 2023. This was Alcaraz's maiden Wimbledon title and he also became the third youngest player to lift the world's biggest grass-court Tennis event.

3 things you need to know

Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest world number Men's Tennis player

Novak Djokovic was not able to level Roger Federer's record of winning eight Wimbledon titles

In his third meeting with Djokovic, Alcaraz emerged victorious for the second time

ALSO READ | Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic head-to-head comparison after Wimbledon 2023 Final

Rafael Nadal posts a heartfelt message for his young Tennis teammate

(Spanish Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz kisses the Wimbledon trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic in the finals / Image: AP)

Spanish Tennis star and 22-time grand slam winner Rafael Nadal shared a heartfelt message for the young Spanish Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz after he defeated Novak Djokovic in the finals of the Wimbledon 2023.

ALSO READ | 'Applaud his brilliance': Netizens react to Carlos Alcaraz's maiden Wimbledon title

Rafael Nadal and his legacy with clay court

Spanish Tennis star Rafael Nadal was considered the king of clay court and has the record of winning most Roland Garros titles. Nadal in his whole career has won a total of 92 ATP men's singles titles, which also included 22 Tennis grand slams and 6 ATP Tour Masters 1000 titles. Nadal has also won 63 ATP men's singles titles on the clay court.